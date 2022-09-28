Prosper VB

ALLEN — As District 5-6A volleyball nears its midpoint, Prosper head coach Erin Kauffman noted that this can be the time of the season when morale can have a tendency to drag for a program. But that hasn't been the case for the Lady Eagles, who exited Tuesday's 3-0 sweep at Allen (25-19, 25-21, 25-16) one win away from an undefeated month of September.

In fact, the Lady Eagles have won their past 13 matches dating back to a four-win stretch to close the prestigious Volleypalooza tournament on Aug. 27, building off a strong finish to the preseason with an unblemished start to district play at 6-0.

