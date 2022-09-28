ALLEN — As District 5-6A volleyball nears its midpoint, Prosper head coach Erin Kauffman noted that this can be the time of the season when morale can have a tendency to drag for a program. But that hasn't been the case for the Lady Eagles, who exited Tuesday's 3-0 sweep at Allen (25-19, 25-21, 25-16) one win away from an undefeated month of September.
In fact, the Lady Eagles have won their past 13 matches dating back to a four-win stretch to close the prestigious Volleypalooza tournament on Aug. 27, building off a strong finish to the preseason with an unblemished start to district play at 6-0.
"I've seen a renewed focus from my team. The seniors and the juniors are doing a good job keeping everyone focused and other girls are really stepping up," Kauffman said. "I'm just really pleased with this. This is homecoming week and there's a lot going on there, so this was one of those 'trap' matches."
It's also an opponent that has given Prosper its share of fits in recent outings. Allen and Prosper had gone five sets in their past three meetings, splitting the head-to-head series last year.
"Allen makes me really nervous. I love their No. 14, Alyssa (Boyte), because of how she can take over a match, like she did last year against us," Kauffman said.
Sure enough, Boyte came out on fire on Tuesday. The junior hammered down three kills within the match's first eight points as part of a nip-and-tuck start between the two 5-6A rivals. Boyte went on to tally six kills in the opening set, but a formidable Prosper block keyed a mid-set run by the visitors.
One of the catalysts up front was sophomore Hannah Beauford, who amid a balanced output from the Prosper lineup, managed to chip in four kills, two blocks and two aces to begin her night.
"Hannah was on JV last year and all-everything. She'd set in the back row, hit in the front row, was an All-American in club this past year. She's so athletic and just loves the game," Kauffman said.
Big start for @prospervb sophomore Hannah Beauford. She has 3 kills, 2 blocks and an ace in the 1st set to help Prosper to an 18-13 lead on Allen. pic.twitter.com/sSDcvnqV1H— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 28, 2022
Beauford, senior Ella Chaney and junior Ayden Ames took turns shouldering the hitting workload against Allen on Tuesday, with freshmen Danielle Whitmire and Jayla Jackson also chipping in at the net. It wasn't the team's sharpest output, Kauffman said, but one where Prosper thrived both passing and serving to where it was able to keep Allen at bay late in sets for the match.
"Serving should be the easiest thing in the world. We practiced it a lot after seeing Plano West, but tonight was just our night," Kauffman said. "I thought we could have been more aggressive, but we felt like with Allen that we could work those seams and short serves. Ella Chaney's hand-to-ball contact is amazing—she can set, swing, tip and attack from behind the service line. It doesn't look like an aggressive serve but then it just drops."
Chaney and Beauford had two aces apiece, while Prosper committed just three service errors overall.
Allen, meanwhile, got 13 kills on the night from Boyte, complemented by six from both freshman Kennedy Crayton and Kaitlyn Grant.
Allen, which dropped its second straight match after a 4-0 start to district, did well to battle Prosper even early into the first two sets on Tuesday. But Prosper maintained that play down the stretch on both occasions, even warding off a late rally by Allen in the second set.
Chaney, who contributed seven kills in the second set alone, helped Prosper build a 22-17 lead before three kills by Grant in a four-point stretch closed the gap to 22-21. But Prosper responded with three straight points, including two more kills from Beauford, to take a 2-0 set lead.
FINAL: @prospervb def @ALLENVBALL 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-16)Ayden Ames tallies 4 kills in a wire-to-wire 3rd set win for Prosper, who stays unbeaten in 5-6A. Prosper improves to 6-0 in district, Allen dips to 4-2. pic.twitter.com/VRzWrBXjad— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 28, 2022
Ames put the finishing touches on Prosper's win with a four-kill third set, sparking a wire-to-wire frame for the Lady Eagles, who will look to complete a perfect first round of the 5-6A round robin at 5:30 p.m. Friday against McKinney. Allen, meanwhile, looks to get back on track that same time at Little Elm.
"I think right now volleyball in the DFW area, at least in the public school sector, is very up and down. We just have to be up when it really counts, and we were tonight," Kauffman said.
North tops Lovejoy, Coppell survives FM
McKinney North earned its volleyball program's signature win last season with a 3-0 sweep of Class 5A state champion Lovejoy. The win helped forge an eventual tie atop the standings as the Lady Bulldogs went on to win their first district championship.
Fast-forward to Tuesday, and there was a sense of deja vu permeating throughout the North gymnasium, as the Lady Bulldogs got the better of the Lady Leopards for the second consecutive time on their home floor. North posted a 3-1 victory (25-22, 25-20, 14-25, 25-21) to take sole possession of first place in 13-5A play at 5-0 and snap a six-match win streak for Lovejoy.
The two rivals will rematch on the Lady Leopards' home floor on Oct. 21.
District 6-6A, meanwhile, is nearing its midpoint with Plano West leading the charge at 6-0 following Tuesday's three-set win over Hebron (25-19, 25-20, 25-20). The Lady Wolves have won 20 matches in a row.
West doesn't have much margin for error, however, with Coppell not far behind at 5-1 after outlasting Flower Mound in a back-and-forth five-set bout on Tuesday (25-14, 17-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11). The Cowgirls got a combined 36 kills between the trio of seniors Skye LaMendola, Allie Stricker and junior Daki Kahaungu, with Stricker chipping in a whopping eight blocks as well.
The Cowgirls' win bumped Flower Mound down into a tie for third place alongside rival Marcus at 4-2. The Lady Marauders got the better of Plano in three sets on Tuesday (29-27, 25-18, 25-16) and currently holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lady Jaguars thanks to a 3-0 victory on Sept. 13. The two crosstown rivals will rematch on Oct. 7.
