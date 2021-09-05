Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 6 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Aug. 30-Sept. 4)
Damien Martinez, Lewisville football
Martinez needed only one half to amass what would be a career night for most high school running backs. The Oregon State commit ran the ball 21 times for 255 yards and five touchdowns — all in the first half as the Farmers cruised to a 53-24 victory over Keller Timber Creek.
Alex Orji, Sachse football
Orji’s dual-threat skill set was on full display during the Mustangs’ 64-42 victory over Red Oak. The Sachse quarterback completed 14-of-24 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns and added eight rushes for 193 yards and two more scores.
Brandon Miyazono, Frisco football
Miyazono made an impact as a passer, rusher and defender during the Raccoons’ 43-30 victory over Frisco ISD rival Reedy. The Frisco quarterback ran the ball 13 times for 262 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 108 passing yards and a score on 4-of-6 attempts through the air. On defense, Miyazono logged nine tackles and broke up one pass.
Brendan Sorsby, Lake Dallas football
Sorsby enjoyed a career night in the Falcons’ 41-31 non-district victory over Frisco Centennial. The Lake Dallas quarterback totaled 361 yards of offense and five touchdowns in the win — he completed 8-of-16 passes for 229 yards and carried the ball 11 times for 132 yards. He sealed the win late with a 94-yard run that led to a touchdown.
Dermot White, Plano West football
White touched the ball just five times during the Wolves’ 42-14 victory over North Mesquite. He was tackled once and found the end zone the other four times. White totaled 160 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just four carries in the win, adding one reception for 37 yards that also went for a score.
