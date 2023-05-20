FORNEY—The Lovejoy baseball team did its part to threaten late in Saturday's decisive regional quarterfinal contest against Whitehouse.
But just as the Leopards strung together their most proficient stretch of the afternoon, the Wildcats didn't wait long to muster a counter, and they did so in familiar fashion.
Two-out hitting was Whitehouse's lifeline all afternoon at Forney High School, managing enough timely offense to weather Lovejoy's rally and take a 6-4 victory in Game 3. The loss ends the Leopards' season at 29-7-1 and in the third round of the Class 5A playoffs.
"These guys are awesome. It's the most fun I've ever had coaching," said Ryan Gros, Lovejoy head coach. "These guys are a family, the epitome of what you want a baseball team to look like. I'm so proud of them. I hate to see it end because of how much they've put into it."
FINAL: Whitehouse 6, Lovejoy 4Leopards get a pair on base with 2 outs, but a fly-out ends it. @LovejoyBaseball rallies from a 3-run deficit to tie it in the 5th before Whitehouse seized the lead back in the 6th. Lovejoy's season ends in the regional quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/awkBAX8Pot— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 20, 2023
The Leopards trailed by as many as three runs on Saturday before pulling even at 4-4 in the fifth inning. An otherwise defensive-minded series through two games, Lovejoy found its rhythm at the plate during the fourth and fifth innings—a stretch that produced four runs on four hits with four walks drawn.
"We just kept trying to stay patient, chip away and find ways to put pressure on them," Gros said. "And we did that. We put pressure on them all the way to the last out. You hate to see it end like that, but that's baseball."
After being held off the scoreboard by Whitehouse pitcher Chris Woodley through three innings, the Leopards got a timely lift from senior Owen Stevenson. Following a single by junior Kyle Branch, Stevenson belted a two-run homer to left field to cut the team's deficit to 3-2.
Stevenson went 2-of-3 from the plate with a pair of RBIs in his final game at Lovejoy.
"Owen has been clutch all year for us. We've got a lot of confidence in Owen and he has come up big in a lot of situations," Gros said.
It wasn't long after when Whitehouse began to dig into its bullpen, but the Leopards continued to plug away. Lovejoy junior Aarren Marshall and senior Aidan Smith both got on base to begin the fifth inning, with the former scoring with one out after Whitehouse was unable to cleanly field a grounder by Branch.
Stevenson drew a walk to load the bases, and sophomore Garrett Hutchins followed with an RBI groundout to tie the ballgame at 4-4.
End 5: Lovejoy 4, Whitehouse 4All knotted up after @LovejoyBaseball's 2nd straight two-run inning. Garrett Hutchins plates the tying run on a groundout. pic.twitter.com/7rdejZPVxr— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 20, 2023
Whitehouse countered a half-inning later as it did all afternoon, through timely hitting with two outs. All six of the Wildcats' runs on Saturday were scored with two outs—the last of which came in the top of the sixth on a line drive to center field by Collin McLemore. Lovejoy gambled on a diving attempt at a catch but came up short, as two Whitehouse base runners scampered home to regain the lead at 6-4.
The Wildcats struck in similar fashion early, plating the game's first run just four batters in after a Garrett Hayes double prefaced an RBI single from Peyton Blackmon. Hayes struck again with an RBI double in the fourth inning—two hits that sandwiched a run of Wildcat runs scored in the second inning off passed balls on consecutive pitches.
"They don't make it easy on you. They put pressure on you every out, and that's exactly what they did today," Gros said. "They put pressure on us with two outs multiple times. They got ahead of us and stayed ahead of us."
The Leopards responded in kind, mustering some two-out offense of their in the bottom of the seventh behind a single from Stevenson and a walk drawn by Hutchins. A fly-out halted the Lovejoy rally, however, dashing the team's playoff run in the regional quarterfinals for the second straight year.
Lovejoy totaled seven hits in defeat, including two-hit outings for Stevenson and junior Parker Livingstone. Livingstone doubled as the team's Game 3 starter on the mound, tossing five innings with just one earned run allowed on six hits to go along with four strikeouts.
