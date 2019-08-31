High school football season is upon us, and it took one night of play to turn everything in District 7-5A Division II a little topsy-turvy.
The undisputed preseason favorite held on against a team that hasn’t won a game in 27 straight attempts, while a second-year varsity program took down a perennial powerhouse on its own shiny, new-stadium turf. Those were just a few of the highlights of Week One action for the conference’s participants – below is a look at how everything shook out (apart from Lovejoy’s matchup with Colleyville Heritage, the results of which were unavailable as of press time).
Reedy tested by Plano West
Last season, the Lions blew out the Wolves by a final count of 46-14.
This year, Reedy scraped out a 17-7 win, needing a 14-0 second half to topple Tyler-Soukup-led West.
There are all manner of explanations – maybe junior transfer Jalen Kitna hadn’t fully settled into his new home under center for the Lions, or maybe the program, which went four rounds deep a season ago, simply overlooked the Wolves and their 26-game losing skid entering the matchup.
In any case, though, the result has cast some doubt on Reedy, which had a huge amount of turnover entering this fall’s slate. The Lions are certainly still the on-paper favorite to walk away with another district trophy, but they’ll need to shape up quickly for a Week Two date with The Colony next Friday to avoid another early wake-up call.
Denton Braswell lives up to the hype
One team kept bubbling to the surface as a potential sleeper in 7-5A D-II this season – Denton Braswell, overall still in its infancy as a varsity program, was expected to take a large leap forward in 2019.
That quest got off to a perfect start against Red Oak, as the Bengals dispatched their Week One opponent by a final count of 48-27. It wasn’t particularly close either, as a 31-14 halftime lead morphed into a 41-21 lead at the end of the third frame and again into the final total.
Braswell racked up 490 yards of offense and 24 first downs, with quarterback Greyson Thompson throwing for 32 yards and two touchdowns against a lone interception. That kind of output could have the Bengals keeping pace with the big dogs in a potentially high-flying conference come time to decide postseason berths.
Speaking of upstarts…
Frisco Memorial traveled to Celina’s new stadium Friday and opened it with a dud for the Bobcats, as the Warriors handed Celina a 16-14 defeat.
That’s already a far cry from a program that only defeated fellow varsity newcomer Frisco Lebanon Trail a season ago, and the Warriors could be much improved in just their second shot at the big time.
It’s one week, and there isn’t much to be gleaned from a single win. However, don’t be shocked if the Warriors make a little noise in 7-5A D-II and potentially play spoiler for some postseason hopefuls.
Engel looks good in limited action
While Lake Dallas senior Brandon Engel played only a half and change in the team’s overtime loss to Denton Friday, eventually leaving with an injury that may not even be related to the one that had him initially questionable to play, the all-purpose athlete looked good in his time at the helm of the Falcon attack.
With defensive back and Texas Tech commit Kobee Minor lining up out wide in limited action and further help from senior wideout Jaden McGrew and senior running back and workhorse Ike Onyekwere, Engel had the Lake Dallas offense humming on occasion. It was sloppy at times and rough around the edges, but if Engel can get back quickly and remain healthy, the Falcons may have less trouble scoring points than anticipated.
Elsewhere…
Frisco took care of business against Woodrow Wilson, rolling to a 45-17 victory. Lebanon Trail also got out to a 1-0 start with a 43-18 whipping of Fort Worth Southwest, while Denison defeated rival Sherman in a 29-13 final. Finally, Princeton shut out South Garland, opening with a 41-0 win to bring District 7-5A D-II programs to 7-1 with only Lovejoy’s bout with Colleyville Heritage to be decided.
