Sophia Wilson

Allen junior Sophia Wilson has recorded more than 1,000 assists during her first season with the Lady Eagles.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Horbovetz / maxpreps.horbopicz.com

The Allen volleyball team is in the midst of its winningest season since 2017 and looking to punctuate the year with a return to the playoffs.

The Lady Eagles have navigated the graduation of the majority of their rotation from last year, including at setter where junior Sophia Wilson has stepped up to run the show and recently surpassed 1,000 assists for the season.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments