The Allen volleyball team is in the midst of its winningest season since 2017 and looking to punctuate the year with a return to the playoffs.
The Lady Eagles have navigated the graduation of the majority of their rotation from last year, including at setter where junior Sophia Wilson has stepped up to run the show and recently surpassed 1,000 assists for the season.
And although this year might be Wilson's first with the Allen varsity lineup, the Stephen F. Austin commit has played her share of high-stakes volleyball after developing into an all-state setter at the private school level and helping lead Carrollton Prince of Peace to a TAPPS 5A state runner-up finish last year as a sophomore.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Wilson discusses her recent milestone for the season, building a chemistry with Allen's hitters, and the influences on her growth as a volleyball player.
SLM: Congrats on surpassing 1,000 assists for the season. What did it mean to share that moment with your teammates?
SW: Getting to share that moment with my teammates was surreal. I would say that because I wouldn't have accomplished that goal without them. Every practice, everyone puts 110% into everything they do, and without that work ethic coming from everyone on the team, I wouldn't have obtained my goal of 1,000 assists.
Celebrating with them after that accomplishment was very special to me because getting that goal was a team effort, and I wouldn't have gotten that particular moment without them.
SLM: Being that it's your first year with Allen's varsity team, what has it been like developing chemistry with so many new hitters this season?
SW: Developing chemistry with all my hitters is the key to our success this season. Having that connection between the hitters and setters is vital for any team. And this season, we had to find that connection fast, just because it was our first time playing together.
And I think, given the short time we had together before the season started, that connection with all my hitters just clicked. We all connected quickly because we wanted that connection to happen instantly.
And I believe we have built that connection so well that you can see it in how we play.
SLM: As a setter, what goes into building that chemistry on the court with a hitter?
SW: A lot of factors go into building a connection with your hitters. Chemistry takes time, but once you get it, you and your hitter will do amazing things. I like to develop it with my hitters by constantly giving feedback and asking for feedback from them. Both sides looking to find ways to improve is key to building that chemistry.
To add, having a good relationship off the court also helps make that connection.
And overall, I would say getting those reps in, as many reps as you can get, is best. Volleyball is a game of reps, so whenever I had time to work with my hitters and set them continuously was crucial to building up that chemistry.
Because the more you work with the hitter, the more they get to know how you set and as a setter, and I get to see how each hitter likes their sets because each hitter is very different from the others. As the setter, it is my job to identify what each hitter wants and find that sweet spot, giving the best ball I can to allow them to terminate the ball.
SLM: You had plenty of high-level experience before this season. What did you take away from your time at Prince of Peace and competing for a state championship?
SW: My time at Prince of Peace helped me grow as a player. I would say the biggest thing I took away from my time there was building a culture for a volleyball program. POP had such a strong culture, and coming from that to Allen, I want to take that experience and implement it as much as possible into the Allen program.
And throughout the season, the culture in the program as a whole has grown exponentially. That has many factors contributing, from the volleyball board down to each member in our program, especially Coach (Stephanie) Poole. She has a vision of what culture she wants, and I think she has done a great job implementing and making sure everyone plays a part.
SLM: How do you describe your role with this Allen team?
SW: I would describe my role on this Allen team as a leader. And I take that with a lot of pride. Coming in as a junior and an experienced player, I need to present myself as someone my teammates can look up to or come to for help.
And as a leader on the team, I focus on pushing my teammates to do their best while being there for them through the tough times. I love getting to help my teammates, but also, as a leader, it's essential that I accept feedback from my teammates and always look for things to improve on.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a volleyball player?
SW: Every person I have encountered in my volleyball career has impacted my life, but the two people who have molded me into who I am as a player and person, I would say, is my dad and Coach Caitlin Pena.
My dad is my hero. When I was starting in sports, he always pushed me. He believed that if you want to be great, you have to work for it. He gave me my worker mentality and my competitive mentality. He also showed me that there is always something I can improve on. When you think you know everything, you don't.
Every person can teach you something you don't already know. And him teaching me this has allowed me to grow even more as a player because I go into every team with the mindset that I have something to learn.
Coach Pena was my rock. I met her at the very start of my setting career. She always believed I would be something and I would make my mark. She pushed me like no other, believing that I was going to be something great.
And even though she was tough and pushed me to my absolute edge sometimes, I wouldn't be what I am today without her. She refined me as a setter and always taught me something new, constantly pushing me to do better.
SLM: What advice would you give an aspiring volleyball player?
SW: I would tell them never to stop working for their dreams and don't get discouraged if they hit a wall because there is always a way around the obstacles you face. To be successful in sports, it's essential to always have a competitive and learning mindset.
So, always be open to growing your game and take every amount of coaching you can. And keep pushing until you get to where you want to be. All in all, don't give up, keep pushing, and never stop dreaming.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.