For seemingly as long as the Allen football team has been a state powerhouse, one of the constants in the program's success has been depth on the defensive line.
The Eagles are rarely lacking in quality play in the trenches, particularly so on the defensive side of the ball, and that has remained the case during the 2022 season under first-year head coach Lee Wiginton. One of the standouts within that group is defensive end Brock Winsett, named a captain for his senior season.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Winsett discusses his role as a team captain, preparing for 5-6A linemen, and what it is like playing for a program like Allen that's seemingly always under the microscope.
SLM: As a captain, how much has your role on this team changed compared to previous years?
BW: I have been on varsity for the past three years and my experiences have varied greatly between each season. I would say that this year has been extremely different for me as a leader because even though last year I played a very important role on the team I wasn’t a true leader.
This year, I have had to grow into the role and set an example for my teammates and younger players that look up to me. This was deeply encouraged by the new coaches, led by Coach (Lee) Wiginton, who want to set a new precedent of not only true leadership, but what a football team should act like.
SLM: What did the team learn from the recent setbacks against Denton Guyer and Prosper?
BW: Going into the Guyer and Prosper games, I think that we as a team got too complacent. We knew that Guyer was one of the best teams in the state and Prosper was a serious team, but when you're playing so many good teams it feels like it’s just another game.
Complacency is the undoing of great teams and there is no room for it going into the playoffs.
SLM: District 5-6A is talked about as one of the toughest in the state. As a defensive lineman, what was it like preparing for so many quality offensive linemen within the district?
BW: Being in the best district in Texas and going against some of the best offensive linemen is hard. There are no off games where linemen aren’t good. Every week we need to prepare not only to go against a good line, but how every linemen specifically plays — their weaknesses, strengths, tells, footwork, speed, and weight distribution.
All of these factors have to play into a weeks worth of practice.
SLM: How long have you been playing football and what attracted you to the sport?
BW: I have a much different story from a lot of people who play football. I started playing football when I was in the sixth grade. I only started playing because I wanted to try every sport and football was still on the list.
My friend's dad that had coached me in other sports at the time actually offered an opportunity for me to play on their football team. I was not sure, but I wanted to try it since my dad had played in college.
I tried it and I was not all to excited about it. I still liked basketball and baseball way more. But when I gave it a second chance in middle school, I started to see how much fun it was and that I had a real gift for the sport.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a football player?
BW: Being coached by many different people in my life I would have to say that the biggest influences for football in my life would be my dad and my entire family as my No. 1 influencers and supporters. But one coach that made me love the game even more was Coach Kelley. He was the defensive end coach for my 2020 season and 2021 season. He was a great coach who taught me many lessons in not only football, but in life.
SLM: What is it like playing for a program like Allen that has such a high level of attention and recognition?
BW: Living in Allen all of my life, it has become the norm. I have always felt at home being in front of thousands of people and playing in front of even more when the score is looked at by all of Texas. I love the attention and pressure, seeing it as a challenge that I will overcome and come out as a more confident person.
SLM: As a senior, how has playing football at Allen made an impact on you?
BW: Playing football at Allen is one of the greatest opportunities that any football player could have. It sets you up for success regardless if you’re playing at the next level. It teaches you life lessons that school can’t, such as having a work ethic, time management, commitment, teamwork, how to take criticism and so many others.
It has prepared me for college and life in general. This program has set me up for all of my future endeavors and success.
