Brock Winsett

Allen senior Brock Winsett is a captain on the Eagles' playoff-bound football team.

 By Matt Welch

For seemingly as long as the Allen football team has been a state powerhouse, one of the constants in the program's success has been depth on the defensive line.

The Eagles are rarely lacking in quality play in the trenches, particularly so on the defensive side of the ball, and that has remained the case during the 2022 season under first-year head coach Lee Wiginton. One of the standouts within that group is defensive end Brock Winsett, named a captain for his senior season.

