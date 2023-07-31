Some of the best volleyball in the country is played in the local area and that fact was confirmed once again this past week as a pair of standouts were selected by USA Volleyball to compete at the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball Girls Under-19 World Championships on Aug. 1-11 in Osijek, Croatia and Szeged, Hungary.

The 12-player roster includes Prosper senior Ayden Ames and Sachse senior Favor Anyanwu.


