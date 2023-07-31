Some of the best volleyball in the country is played in the local area and that fact was confirmed once again this past week as a pair of standouts were selected by USA Volleyball to compete at the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball Girls Under-19 World Championships on Aug. 1-11 in Osijek, Croatia and Szeged, Hungary.
The 12-player roster includes Prosper senior Ayden Ames and Sachse senior Favor Anyanwu.
The team has been training at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., and departs for Europe on Saturday.
The USA Girls U19 squad is one of 24 teams from around the globe competing for the world championship. They will begin play with a match against Korea in Osijek, Croatia. They will go on to play Japan, Mexico, Poland and Serbia.
“I always look forward to these young women getting to play against different national teams and the different styles and personalities,” head coach Jamie Morrison said in a press release from USA Volleyball. “This unit is 26 people committed to a goal… This was the hardest roster decision I think we’ve made. We’re thinking about the other seven people as much as the 12 who are traveling.”
Ames elevated her level of play for Prosper in her second year with the Eagles and flourished on her way to being named the 5-6A offensive player of the year. Verbally committed to Nebraska, Ames tallied 564 kills on a .315 hitting percentage to go along with 97 blocks, 256 digs and 20 aces. She helped lead Prosper to a district title and a trip to the regional finals.
Anyanwu, who has verbally committed to Southern California, was named 9-5A offensive player of the year for the second consecutive season. Anyanwu averaged 3.7 kills per set, but was equally imposing as a defensive presence, where she posted a team-high 122 blocks, and she was also an asset behind the service line with 40 aces to help lead the Mustangs to their 10th consecutive district championship.
