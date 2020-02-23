For the 11th consecutive year, it was Allen and everyone else.
The Eagles' wrestling team continued their dynastic run on Saturday, capturing an 11th straight UIL state championship and doing so in familiar fashion. Over two days of action at the Berry Center in Cypress, Allen amassed 203.5 points – a total that outdid the combined scores of Class 6A's second- and third-place finishers, Arlington Martin (100) and Katy (94).
One rung below those three sat Plano West, which exited the state meet with fourth-place team finishes for its boys (83) and girls (63) – the lone 6A high school to finish both squads in the top four.
On the 5A mats, Carrollton Creekview led the local pack with a third-place team finish (75.5), while Frisco Centennial's boys took fifth (64.5) and Frisco Liberty's girls managed sixth overall (47).
A number of individual state champions emerged along the way, including four for Allen. Here's a look at the top six placers in each weight class, among Star Local Media markets, during Saturday's state wrestling finals.
CLASS 6A BOYS
106 - 5. Caden Garcia (Allen)
116 - 1. Braxton Brown (Allen)
120 - 3. Kade Moore (Allen)
126 - 5. Rance Waigand (Allen)
132 - 2. Tagen Jamison (Plano West); 5. Jarrett Moore (Allen)
138 - 4. John Richardson (Prosper); 5. Brady Earhart (Plano West)
145 - 1. Mario Danzi (Allen); 2. Jacob Aragon (Plano West)
160 - 1. Elise Brown Ton (Allen); 4. Alex Maestas (McKinney Boyd)
170 - 2. Farid Mobarak (Plano West); 5. Jackson Briscoe (Coppell)
182 - 6. Vincenzo Oliva (Allen)
195 - 1. Zane Davis (Allen)
220 - 1. Rylan Bonds (Prosper)
285 - 4. Emmett Bivens (Allen)
CLASS 5A BOYS
106 - 1. Kenneth Hendriksen (Creekview); 5. Josh Weatherall (The Colony)
113 - 2. Tyten Volk (Frisco Centennial); 4. Brendon McCurry (Frisco Liberty)
120 - 6. Cade Morgan (Frisco Centennia)
132 - 1. La'Stot Pleasant (Frisco Lone Star); 5. Carmine Marino (Newman Smith)
138 - 1. Jackson Bourne (Frisco Reedy); 2. Coby Eikenhorst (Creekview); 4. London Snow (Frisco Centennial)
145 - 2. Tucker Spradley (Frisco Reedy); 5. Tristan Seales (Frisco Liberty)
152 - 2. Alex Vilosky (Lovejoy); 4. Michael Breslav (Frisco Liberty)
170 - 2. Max Hampton (Frisco Lebanon Trail); 3. Cullen Davee (Argyle)
195 - 1. Mason Ding (Creekview); 4. Alex Zavala (Frisco Heritage)
220 - 6. Prince Ugoh (Frisco Liberty)
CLASS 6A GIRLS
95 - 5. Brooke Martin (Allen)
102 - 5. Eliana Martinez (Allen)
119 - 6. Brooke Zejeda (Plano West)
128 - 1. Devin Patton (Plano West); 6. Juliana Baugher (Prosper)
138 - 4. Taylor Martinez (Prosper)
148 - 1. Leilani Hernandez (Plano West); 3. Brooke Massaviol (Coppell)
215 - 3. Hannah Francis (Coppell)
CLASS 5A GIRLS
95 - 6. Jacey Burreson (Frisco Lebanon Trail)
102 - 1. Avery Ashley (Lovejoy); 5. Mia Uvaldo (R.L. Turner)
110 - 3. Katherine Heath (Lovejoy)
119 - 1. Tabitha Wood (Frisco Independence); 5. Shelbi Baker (Creekview)
128 - 5. Emily Corona (Frisco Liberty)
138 - 6. Sariah Ferguson (Frisco Independence)
148 - 6. Daley Burkett (Frisco Liberty)
165 - 2. Princess Egbuchunam (Frisco Liberty)
