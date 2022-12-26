As the book closes on 2022, it’s time to look back on the year that was in Allen-area athletics.
This year was clad in noteworthy moments across all sports for Allen and Lovejoy, including playoff success and championships won at the district and state levels.
The Allen American sports staff has compiled its top 10 sports stories of the year, beginning with the first half of that lineup.
10. Allen freshman represents Team USA
Chandler Hart's freshman year at Allen was a mere three days old before he departed for Tempe, Ariz., in hopes of earning a spot alongside some of the top teenage baseball players in the country.
Hart parlayed an impressive summer club circuit into an invitation for the 15U national team trials and an opportunity to represent the U.S. at the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-15 Baseball World Cup, held in Mexico.
Hart, a 6-foot-5 southpaw whose fastball has already reached 90 mph, was one of the 20 players selected to the national team. He contributed on a deep pitching staff for a U.S. team that repeated as World Cup champions, defeating Cuba 4-3.
9. Lovejoy wins district, makes big run
The Lovejoy boys basketball team enjoyed quite the year on the hardwood, capturing another District 10-5A championship and advancing to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2013.
The Leopards' potential was evident from the onset, winning 19 of their first 20 games, including a road win over nearby Allen. They parlayed that into a 12-2 run through district to finish first for the second straight year.
Lovejoy was paced by an MVP year on both ends of the floor from Utah State commit Karson Templin and a senior-heavy supporting cast led by all-district guard Jax Thompson.
The Leopards finished the year at 32-5, picking up wins over Frisco Wakeland and Woodrow Wilson before suffering a third-round loss to eventual regional finalist Frisco Memorial.
8. Another big year for Eagles soccer
The days of the Allen boys soccer team's play on the pitch being considered a resurgence are long gone. The Eagles have advanced at least three rounds deep each of the past three postseasons, mixing in a trio of district championships along the way.
Allen continued its winning ways in 2022, dropping just one match throughout a daunting 12-match district slate and booking a return to the regional quarterfinals. And despite playing eventual Class 6A state runner-up Plano to a draw through 100 minutes, the Wildcats got the better of a shootout to advance.
Allen's season included a breakout showing in goal by 5-6A goalkeeper of the year Alec Setterburg, plus additional all-district superlatives for Ryoma Colyar (defensive player of the year), Ayden Mendoza (midfield player of the year) and Osi Iyamah (co-sophomore of the year), plus a coach of the year nod for head coach Kim Fullerton.
7. Lady Leopards weather young movement, qualify for regional semis
When the Lovejoy volleyball team took the floor for its 2022 season opener against perennial powerhouse Prosper, the Lady Leopards had just two players on their roster who saw time on the court during the program's run to a third consecutive Class 5A state championship in 2021.
High school sports are cyclical, and following the graduation of one loaded senior class after another, the nine-time state champion Lady Leopards had to restock the years with a team chalked in varsity newcomers.
Lovejoy battled through the expected growing pains amid a challenging preseason schedule and came out on the other with another district championship and a trip to the regional semifinals. Junior libero McKenna Brand split 13-5A MVP honors, while senior Hannah Gonzalez and junior Bethanie Wu were voted as the district's top blocker and setter, respectively.
The Lady Leopards hope to be right back in the mix for another state title next fall, graduating just five players from their 2022 roster.
6. Allen girls last team standing in 5-6A
Despite sharing a district with fellow powerhouses Prosper and McKinney Boyd, the Allen girls soccer team enjoyed the deepest playoff run of any 5-6A program with an appearance in the regional semifinals.
After having ambitions of another lengthy postseason stay abruptly dashed in the bi-district round by an upstart Hebron squad, Allen roared back into contention with a 21-3-3 campaign last season that included a 9-2-1 run through district for a second-place finish.
The Lady Eagles flexed their depth with a cadre of capable goal-scorers and benefited from several underclassmen thriving with big minutes. Sophomore Ava McDonald and junior Sydney Williams were voted as 5-6A's offensive and defensive newcomers of the year, respectively.
Senior Melania Fullerton earned top midfielder honors in the district as well, helping Allen post playoff wins over Coppell, South Grand Prairie and Boyd before falling short 1-0 to eventual 6A state champion Southlake Carroll.
