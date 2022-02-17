When the Allen boys soccer team made its run to the Class 6A state semifinals last season, one of the catalysts was a deep, experienced senior class. In total, the Eagles leaned on the play of 18 seniors to make their program-best playoff run possible.
With those veterans having since graduated, there has been a lot of learning on the fly this season, according to head coach Kim Fullerton. There have been some peaks and valleys along the way, as will often be the case with developing a young team, but Fullerton sees a group finding its rhythm as the right time.
Tuesday's 5-0 win over Denton Braswell marked Allen's ninth win in its past 10 matches -- a streak that has staked the Eagles to first place at the District 5-6A midpoint at 5-0-1.
"Obviously we've got to feel good in that we were able to get some home wins over teams like Boyd and Prosper, and we also went on the road to get a win over Denton Guyer who's one of the other top teams in our district, but we've still got a lot of work to do," Fullerton said. "This district is really close right now with four ranked teams and we know we've still got some tough games remaining on the road. We've just got to keep working."
The Eagles' upswing comes on the heels of a 1-3 start to the 2022 season. Fullerton said that Allen battled injuries and COVID-19 early on but used that time to divvy up minutes to some of the team's younger players -- something the head coach feels is paying dividends during district play.
Allen has posted a plus-12 goal differential through six district matches, picking up notable wins over reigning district champion McKinney Boyd (2-1), Denton Guyer (3-2) and Prosper (2-0). The lattermost came on Friday and halted a six-match win streak by Prosper, which outscored opponents 29-2 during that stretch.
Prosper had scored at least four goals in its previous four district matches before being held off the scoreboard for the first time all season by an upstart Allen defense.
"The kids responded a lot and adjusted well to their style of play. There was a heavy work rate and we did it as a team," Fullerton said. "Prosper is a quality team and I think the kids' high work rate and desire got us through that one. Prosper definitely had some chances, but our defensive performance was really committed. It took a lot of grit to get a result like that."
Fullerton lauded the play in the back from sophomore Kyu Peterson, junior Ryoma Colyar -- two players who began the season on junior varsity -- plus senior Rocky Otzizul and junior Dylan Berry in helping the Eagles post back-to-back shutout wins on the week. In goal, junior Alec Setterberg came through with multiple crucial saves against Prosper.
"Our defense continues to grow and get better. We've been able to stop people," Fullerton said. "We only have one senior back there, so it sets up well for us in the future. They've been learning on the fly, but I feel like they're getting better with each game as far as being more consistent and more committed."
Fullerton sees a similar approach materializing on the other side of the pitch. Whereas Allen could lean on the singular talents of alum Sam Presser, last year's Star Local Media all-area offensive player of the year, to create offense, the Eagles have adopted more of a committee approach to scoring this season.
Senior Matthew Sanchez is building off a junior year that netted 5-6A newcomer of the year honors despite facing ample double teams, according to Fullerton, but the Eagles have received plenty of complementary support from players like seniors Matios Nebiyou and Ayden Mendoza.
"It's a lot of coaching, a lot of hard work, a lot of film study and a lot of fixing," Fullerton said. "It's what I like a lot about this team -- the way they all adjust to each other. There's a lot more coaching and teaching and responding to experience and building off games."
Lady Eagles in mix at midpoint
The Allen girls soccer team closed out the first half of its District 5-6A schedule in productive fashion on Tuesday, scoring a 9-0 victory over Braswell. The win improved the Lady Eagles to 4-1-1 in district play, good for 13 points and third place behind Prosper and Boyd.
Tuesday's win was a bounce-back effort for the Lady Eagles after falling to state-ranked Prosper on penalty kicks on Friday. Allen knotted the count against the defending 5-6A champions in the second half on a penalty kick by junior Melania Fullerton but were outgunned 4-3 on PKs later in the night.
That loss snapped a resounding three-match run by Allen where it outscored the trio of Little Elm, Guyer and McKinney 14-0. The Lady Eagles' only outright setback in district play came Jan. 28 in a 2-1 loss to Boyd.
Allen will rematch those same Lady Broncos at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.