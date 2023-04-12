75.png

The US 75 beautification project aims to provide enhanced landscaping and irrigation around the perimeter of the roundabouts, a decorative and illuminated pedestrian fence on the overpass itself and a refresh of the thin and aging landscape along the main lanes of US75 beneath the interchange.

The city of Allen aims to add more attractive elements to its front door along the US 75 corridor.

The city has a long-standing goal to provide a gateway, monument or other aesthetic improvements to the US 75 corridor to establish a community identity for Allen.

75 2.png

The city provided a night tie look at the new landscaping and fencing around US 75.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments