The city of Allen aims to add more attractive elements to its front door along the US 75 corridor.
The city has a long-standing goal to provide a gateway, monument or other aesthetic improvements to the US 75 corridor to establish a community identity for Allen.
With the first phase complete, having reconstructed the interchange at Allen Drive, this second phase of the project aims to provide enhanced landscaping and irrigation around the perimeter of the roundabouts, a decorative and illuminated pedestrian fence on the overpass itself and a refresh of the thin and aging landscape along the main lanes of US 75 beneath the interchange.
Artwork in the center of the roundabouts is not a part of this project scope but remains a possible future phase for further consideration, city staff said on the agenda.
At a Tuesday Allen City Council meeting, City of Allen Engineering Director Chris Flannigan told council about an opportunity to designate $1.54 million in grant funding from TxDOT to install new landscape along US 75 as construction wraps up on the city’s new roundabouts.
Flannigan said the timing on Allen entering phase two of redeveloping its US 75 corridor is right for installing new landscape and irrigation.
As part of the redevelopment of US 75’s roundabouts, council also agreed to use $810,000 to fund new decorative fencing along the highway.
The fencing will have aluminum plating in varying wave patterns, capped by the city’s logo. The fencing will be backlit to provide a scenic element at night as well. Flannigan said that measures would be in place to ensure drivers were not affected by sunlight reflecting off the metal fence.
Construction is set to begin in May and will take around 120 days to complete, Flannigan said. By fall, the city will have its newly revitalized corridor.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
