St. Jude Career Alliance Ministry to host professional networking seminar

Networking. It is an integral part of any successful job search plan. But do you know how to build a professional network that works for you throughout your entire career? Jay Arbetter, senior vice president of wealth management of UBS Financial Services advises that a carefully built professional network has many benefits beyond helping you land your next great job opportunity. Arbetter will be the expert speaker at a Zoom meeting that is being offered on Feb. 24 by the St. Jude Career Alliance Ministry from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. In his presentation, Arbetter will address how to build a professional network and create ambassadors and advocates in your community.
Arbetter frequently facilitates his “Networking the Old-Fashioned Way” workshops at the Jewish Family Service where he is a former member of the board of directors. In addition, Arbetter regularly facilitates these workshops for other groups throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. For more than 28 years, Arbetter has navigated his clients through the financial markets. He is passionate about financial planning, wealth transfer and wealth preservation strategies. A 1975 graduate of the University of North Texas where he earned a BBA degree in accounting, Arbetter has also earned the designations of Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor, the Senior Portfolio Manager and Certified Special Needs Advisor.
The St. Jude Career Alliance Ministry provides tools that job seekers can use to create a strategy and tactics for finding a new job. Each expert speaker presentation is designed to provide participants with insights for achieving quick employment. The St. Jude Career Alliance Ministry meets via Zoom at 9 a.m. most every Wednesday morning.
The St. Jude Career Alliance Ministry also offers a complete job search curriculum that teaches essential skills for landing a dream job. Participation in all St. Jude Career Alliance Ministry Zoom meetings is free of charge. These meetings are also open to all people of any faith, ethnicity, age, etc.
