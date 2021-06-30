Standardized test performance for Allen ISD’s 2020-21 school year saw a plummet as district-wide STAAR test results dropped considerably from previous years.
According to Texas Education Agency (TEA) data released Monday, this trend happened to varying degrees across virtually all subjects and grade levels. Among third-graders, the youngest eligible class of STAAR test-takers, Allen ISD’s average reading score dropped from 1529 to 1475, a decline which signifies an 8% increase of “Did Not Meet” (DNM) scores. A more drastic 11% DNM increase was seen for this segment of Allen ISD students in the subject of mathematics as the median score dropped from 1567 in spring 2019 to 1497 in spring 2021.
Allen ISD third-graders who took the STAAR Spanish test saw even more fluctuating results, as its DNM numbers for reading fell by 5% while those for mathematics increased by 25%.
The disparity between 2019 and 2021 test results was even more apparent among fourth-graders, whose DNM percentages increased by 11% in both reading and mathematics. Spanish-speaking testers in this contingent had even more drastic yields, as DNM percentages increased by an equally uniform 26% in the two subjects.
Similar declines were seen across other grades, with math scores seeing a larger plummet than reading scores, but the opposite trend was seen with Allen ISD sixth graders. Among this contingent, DNM scores fell by 8% in reading while that of mathematics fell by a lesser 5%.
"State assessments are just one metric Allen ISD utilizes to evaluate the year-to-year growth of our students," said Allen ISD Chief Information Officer David Hicks. "In a review of the recent STAAR scores, the Texas Education Agency noted that students who attended in-person classes during the 2020-21 school year scored 'appreciably higher' than those students who were at-home learners. AISD officials are currently analyzing the data to determine if this statewide trend is similar to our own in-person and at-home students."
He continued, "Current Texas legislation does not allow for a virtual option next school year. Here in Allen ISD, we look forward to refocusing our efforts on classroom instruction to provide an excellent educational experience to support students’ academic, social, and emotional growth."
It is expected that the COVID-19 pandemic had at least some degree of influence in this statewide trend. After all, the number of participating test-takers has declined consistently among all grades, and the 2020-21 STAAR tests are the first to be administered since all STAAR testing was cancelled for the 2019-20 school year.
Still, the mechanisms behind the data trends and the specific degree to which the pandemic influenced them are unknown at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.