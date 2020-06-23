As of 3:30 Monday, Collin County had 2,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 864 of the cases are active.
1,348 people in the county have recovered so far. With 2,702 bed capacity, the county has 135 patients hospitalized. The rest remain in home isolation.
There have been 38 reported deaths associated with COVID-19 in the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.