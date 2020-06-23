covid 19 collin county june 23

Courtesy of Collin County Health Care Services. 

As of 3:30 Monday, Collin County had 2,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 864 of the cases are active.

1,348 people in the county have recovered so far. With 2,702 bed capacity, the county has 135 patients hospitalized. The rest remain in home isolation. 

There have been 38 reported deaths associated with COVID-19 in the county. 

