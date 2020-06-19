collin county june 19

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 42 new COVID-19 cases to Collin County today.

There are now 2,064 confirmed cases of the virus in the county. 105 people in the county are hospitalized. According to Collin County Health Care Services, the county's bed capacity is 2,702. 

1,324 people have recovered so far in the county. 38 people have died from COVID-19 complications. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments