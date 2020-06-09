A 75-year-old man from Dallas with COVID-19 died Friday at a hospital in Plano, according to a report received by Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS.)
The man was a resident of the Collin County portion of the City of Dallas, and officials say he had no known underlying health conditions. Out of respect for his family, no further personal information is being released.
As of today, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 1,447 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, with 1,036 of those individuals reported to have recovered.
This is the 37th fatality of a county resident with COVID-19 to county health authorities. For clarity, DSHS has assumed all new case and contact tracing for Collin County as of June 1.
However, because the county receives death reports from local sources sooner than the state does, county health authorities will continue to report up-to-date COVID-19 related deaths.
