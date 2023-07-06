Allen Heritage Village.jpg

Over the last 20 years, the Allen Heritage Guild has worked with several group to help restore and maintain Allen's historic landmarks. 

 Courtesy of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce

Since 2008, the Allen Heritage Village has served as a preservation space for Allen’s historic buildings.

On July 16, you will have a chance to tour the facility from 2-4 p.m. and learn about the history of the Allen community, the technologies used and what day-to-day life was like forpeople who inhabited the city over the last 183 years.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments