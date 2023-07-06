Since 2008, the Allen Heritage Village has served as a preservation space for Allen’s historic buildings.
On July 16, you will have a chance to tour the facility from 2-4 p.m. and learn about the history of the Allen community, the technologies used and what day-to-day life was like forpeople who inhabited the city over the last 183 years.
Development of the Allen Heritage Village started with a church. The Saint Mary Church was given to the Allen Heritage Guild in January 1999, Guild President Paula Ross said. The guild received community development funding to restore the church before dedicating it as a historic building in 2002. Following the church’s dedication, the guild worked with the city to acquire and move other historic buildings near the church, dedicating the space for historic preservation.
“I think the Heritage Village is something the city is very proud of,” Ross said. “It's absolutely beautiful.”
Different groups, including the parks and recreation department, master gardeners, garden clubs and the heritage guild have worked together over the last 20 years to create an attractive and engaging space for visitors to learn about Allen.
“The groups who choose to use it and enjoy the area show how much of an amenity it is to Allen,” Ross said. “I think everyone is very proud of it.”
While giving a tour, Ross recollected how she and the visitors were talking about life in the 1950s versus life in 2023.
“It doesn't seem that long to me, but that was a long time ago,” she said. “Life is just so different. Everything you do, how you do it, the technology, everything is so different.”
Ross said that visiting children are particularly fascinated by chores carried out by kids throughout history.
To Ross, history helps ground community members and give Allen a sense of place.
“I believe people don't truly understand the importance of an area’s history,” Ross said. “It grounds you and gives you a sense of place, a hometown feel and educates you on how life was before.”
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.