The city of Allen’s annual Summer Sounds Concert Series is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
While previous iterations of the decades-old series have coincided with Memorial Day, this year’s festivities are slated for the first three Mondays of June. All three concerts will start at 7 p.m. and end by 9 p.m.
The first of these will happen on June 7 and features Limelight, a 10-piece “professional party band” from Plano. June 14’s offering will feature Texas-via-Mississippi country and blues artist Chaz Marie and an opening set from the Annagrey Band. Closing the three-week stretch on June 21 will be Dallas-based southern rock band Ashmore, whose music has frequently been compared to Lynyrd Skynrd and Aerosmith.
According to the event’s social media pages, the first 1,000 attendees of each concert will be given free burgers from In-N-Out.
More information can be found at AllenSpecialEvents.org.
