The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce has strived to advocate for the needs of the local business community on a municipal level. Ensuring business owners are informed on who is running for local municipal and school elections, permitting processes, ordinances and more, the chamber aims to see its business community thrive.
As the Texas Legislative session continues, the Allen Fairview Chamber is keeping an eye on some key state bills that could affect the local business community.
One issue Chamber President and CEO Sharon Mayer has been involved in through her service on advocacy committees for the Texas Association of Business, the North Texas Commission and the Regional Chambers Coalition includes House Bill 2127, an active bill in the State legislature. The bill deals with local control, placing restrictions on cities which could impact the recruitment of businesses to Allen and Fairview and could make it difficult for the chamber’s communities to regulate and determine what is best for the businesses and residents of each, Mayer said. The chamber aims to allow communities more local control to ensure ordinances in place best meet the needs of all community members.
“If state passes new mandates, cities have to conform to new mandates,” Mayer said “It takes away a lot of ability for the cities to actually govern in our own communities. The state of Texas doesn't want the federal government to tell them what to do. So why is it okay for the state to tell local municipalities what they can do?”
Other legislation that the chamber has voiced support for includes the Texas Jobs and Security Act, which could create a pathway for chambers of commerce to offer health plans to member companies; House Bill 2021, which would protect large employers from costly regulations that would increase the cost of health care for employees and employers; and House Bill 8, which would establish a statewide funding plan for community colleges.
“This is important to the workforce in our community and across the state,” Mayer said.
The chamber aims to keep residents and business owners informed through its many meetings it has throughout the year. One such meeting is its Eggs and Issues meeting, where community members are given an opportunity to hear from local and state representatives as well as candidates for upcoming elections.
Its next Eggs and Issues meeting, slated for 8:30 a.m. April 19 at the Hilton Garden Inn, will be a candidate forum for municipal, school and Collin College elections.
More information on how the chamber advocates for the local business community and its legislative session can be found at allenfairviewchamber.com
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
