Positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County have now reached a total of 1,346. There have been 34 deaths associated with the virus in the county.

954 people have recovered. 

As of June 1, the county relinquished responsibilities for case investigations, case reporting, and contact tracing to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS.) 

The department has not released information on hospitalizations or self-isolation. 

