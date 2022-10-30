Here are five things to do in Allen the week of Oct. 30:
Texas Fest
Enjoy major concerts, 150 visual artists and crafters, hot BBQ, cold beer, and dozens of family-fun attractions for free are on the menu at the TexasFest Music and Arts Festival which will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Black Gold Harley-Davidson Outdoor Stage in Allen.
New York Times Bestseller and private investigator visits Library
Listen to New York Times bestselling author Chris Enss discuss "Iron Women: The Ladies Who Helped Build the Railroad" at 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Allen Public Library. Admission to the program is free, and it will be web-casted live on allentx.swagit.com. Enss has been writing about women of the old west for more than 20 years. She has penned more than 40 published books on the subject. Her work has been honored with five Will Rogers Medallion Awards, two Elmer Kelton Book Awards, an Oklahoma Center for the Book Award and two Western Writers of America Spur Finalist awards.
Country concert at the Village at Allen
Catch a concert with country singer Shane Owens from 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Village at Allen.
Owens carries a rich, full-bodied voice and songs that evoke stalwarts like George Strait and Randy Travis, carrying the flag for classic Nashville sounds.
Annual craft fair
The annual St. Jude Craft Fair is back. Allen community members are invited to participate in a multitude of shopping opportunities and a chance to support local vendors and the American Heritage Girls of St. Jude Parish. The fair will be held Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Jude.
Car Show
Allen community members are invited to the Octurbofest car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 behind Two Rows restaurant on Bethany and US-75.
Proceeds from car entries go toward Allen Community Outreach. Entry fees for cars are $30 each.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
