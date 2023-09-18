As Collin County continues growing, Texas Health Resources recognizes the growing need for access to healthcare.
At a Texas Health State of Community Health in Collin County event, community members from several organizations, including the city of Plano, Plano ISD and area nonprofits gathered at Collin College Plano Campus to better understand Collin County’s healthcare needs and how Texas Health Resources plans to work with the community to ensure better access to healthcare.
According to Briar Deen, Texas Health Resources’ community health improvement analytics director, around 35,600 (3%) of Collin County’s 1,109,462 residents live in high need areas – in zip codes 75407 and 75442 – where healthcare is not as readily available. According to Deen’s presentation, the two aforementioned zip codes have a higher need for mental health resources and access to nutritional foods.
Looking at East Plano, Deen said that area residents have a greater need for food security and healthcare access than the county as a whole. Median household income for East Plano averages around $73,291 compared to the county average of $104,325. Deen told attendees that Collin County was recognized as the least affordable place to live in the metroplex. Compared to the city as a whole, more East Plano residents experience a rent burden, where over 30% of a resident’s income goes toward rent.
When asked what their main concerns with the state of the county were, attendees predominantly cited affordable housing as a main concern.
Deen said that factors including high rent burden, food insecurity, lack of mental health resources, lack of transportation and other factors can contribute to chronic health problems, especially among an aging population.
As part of the 2023-24 Texas Health Community Impact Grant, Texas Health Resources is working with the American Heart Association, City Bridge Urgent Care and the Assistance Center of Collin County to get equitable health throughout Collin County. This includes mental health resources and clinic-to-community measures to help residents self-manage chronic issues like hypertension through counseling them on achieving a healthy lifestyle.
By Dec. 2024, Texas Health Resources aims to provide 500 patients with a self-monitoring blood pressure kit, provide counseling on nutrition and exercise to all county residents and screen all patients for food insecurity.
Laura Zimmer, Plano ISD’s counseling director and Nancy Avery, a Plano ISD social worker, talked about a recent near $500,000 grant for RisingUP – a collaborative effort between Texas Health Resources, Plano ISD, the University of Chicago School of Psychology-Dallas, Minnie’s Food Pantry and Lifepath Systems. The program aims to support elementary and middle school students in East Plano who are at risk of developing mental health illnesses.
According to the presentation by Zimmer and Avery, Plano ISD accounts for 48% of the county’s total unhoused student population, as well as 53% of Collin County’s food insecure population that does not qualify for federal assistance. While a reported 6.7% of children live below the poverty level in Collin County, 16.4% of children in East Plano live under the poverty line, according to statistics provided by Texas Health Resources.
With the RiseUP program, Plano ISD aims to utilize counselors and social workers to support students in need, while educating parents on the signs of mental illnesses, grief and trauma. Additionally, the program aims to assist families experiencing food, housing and transport insecurity to reduce severe stresses that could deteriorate a family’s mental and physical health.
