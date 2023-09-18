Texas Health 1.jpg

As Collin County continues growing, Texas Health Resources recognizes the growing need for access to healthcare.

At a Texas Health State of Community Health in Collin County event, community members from several organizations, including the city of Plano, Plano ISD and area nonprofits gathered at Collin College Plano Campus to better understand Collin County’s healthcare needs and how Texas Health Resources plans to work with the community to ensure better access to healthcare.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

