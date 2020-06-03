Representative Matt Shaheen invited community members to a prayer at the Collin County Courthouse tomorrow at 7 p.m.
In a release, Shaheen quoted Pastor Conway Edwards. "Today more than ever, we are spreading our message of unity and love for justice against racism."
The "prayer rally" will be hosted by One Community Church and other local Collin County churches.
The courthouse is located at 2100 Bloomdale Rd McKinney, TX 75071.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.