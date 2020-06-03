Representative Matt Shaheen invited community members to a prayer at the Collin County Courthouse tomorrow at 7 p.m. 

In a release, Shaheen quoted Pastor Conway Edwards. "Today more than ever, we are spreading our message of unity and love for justice against racism." 

The "prayer rally" will be hosted by One Community Church and other local Collin County churches. 

The courthouse is located at 2100 Bloomdale Rd McKinney, TX 75071.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments