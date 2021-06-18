The Texas Workforce Commission announced in a Friday press release that Texas’s statewide unemployment rate fell from 6.7% in April to 6.5% in May, but accompanying, unadjusted data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that various cities in North Texas individually have even lower unemployment rates.
Some parts of Collin County, in fact, had an even more sharp decrease in unemployment compared to the state, as cities such as Allen, Plano, Frisco and McKinney saw their rates decline by 0.3-0.4%. Between April and May, all four cities have seen an increase in both employment and civilian labor force participants, with Allen seeing employment gains by 434 jobs, Plano by 1,203 jobs, Frisco by 816 jobs and McKinney by 782 jobs.
In Denton County, cities such as Lewisville and The Colony have also seen their respective unemployment rates decrease by 0.3-0.4%, while Little Elm’s decreased by an even higher 0.7% after unemployment numbers decreased by 195 workers.
Still, Lewisville’s plummet in unemployment was nominally greater, as it went down by 209. The Colony’s went down by a much smaller 75, while its employment numbers increased by 205. By comparison, Little Elm’s employment increased by 198, while Lewisville’s increased by 482.
Flower Mound, another Denton County town, also had a decreased unemployment rate, albeit by a smaller 0.1%.
In Dallas County, Dallas proper’s unemployment rate fell from 6.5% to 5.9% as 5,287 of its workers gained employment. Mesquite’s unemployment rate descended by a similar margin of 0.6%, even with a much smaller gain of 576 workers. This nominal uptick in workforce participants is identical to that of Richardson’s 511 additional employed labor force participants, which helps account for the city’s 0.5% decrease in unemployment.
"Texas employers have been open for business and excited about getting Texans back to work," said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson in a statement. "Employers across the state have made innovative changes to their businesses over the past year, all to ensure their survival and to create a safe environment for their employees as well as their customers."
