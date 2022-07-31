Allen Fairview Chamber
Courtesy of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce

From a Downtown Merchants Association to a dual-community business supporter, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce has supported businesses in its communities since the 1960s.

Since being officially recognized as a nonprofit in 1982, the staff grew from two to four people who have overseen the support of over 600 businesses, organizing networking events, galas, tournaments, after-hours gatherings, seminars and more to help the Allen and Fairview’s business communities thrive.

Eggs and issues

The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce held its "Eggs and Issues" meeting at a Hilton Garden Inn Oct. 12.  
Corporate Challenge

The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce held a Corporate Challenge for its members.
Ribbon Cutting

The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce has held several ribbon cuttings for incoming businesses to support them as they make a new home in Allen and Fairview. 

