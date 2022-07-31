From a Downtown Merchants Association to a dual-community business supporter, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce has supported businesses in its communities since the 1960s.
Since being officially recognized as a nonprofit in 1982, the staff grew from two to four people who have overseen the support of over 600 businesses, organizing networking events, galas, tournaments, after-hours gatherings, seminars and more to help the Allen and Fairview’s business communities thrive.
“We started out with two rooms,” Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce CEO Sharon Mayer said. “The bathroom, the coffee room and the meeting room were all right in the middle of my office. The front lobby had two desks, a copy machine, two filing cabinets and tables full of stuff.”
Eventually, the chamber had bought the entirety of its building
“That was really good for us,” Mayer said. “We had tenants. We rented space out. That provided the resources for us to make a mortgage on a building like this. We increased the staff to three, but four was the most we have ever had.”
Mayer says running the chamber is all about organizational management and visioning – working with boards and community leaders to keep the chamber engaged and relevant.
“Our job is to support businesses,” Mayer said. “The majority of our members are small businesses and micro businesses. They have a lot of needs that we can help them meet, whether it's making connections, personal or professional development opportunities or promotion, job banks to help them find employees which is not easy these days.”
Over the last several years, Allen has seen a rise in small and micro businesses, all of whom took the hardest hits at the height of the pandemic.
“Some of them were prepared for emergencies,” Mayer said. “Some of them went online, and that saved their business. We didn't lose that many of them. We lost a lot of chamber members simply because they were prioritizing where they were going to put their money.”
With 100 members fewer than they had prior to the pandemic, the chamber is trying to rebuild its membership back up to over 600 members.
Mayer says that the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to advocate, educate and build relationships that enable our communities and members to prosper.
Working with other local chambers like the McKinney and Frisco chambers of commerce, the Allen Fairview Chamber advocates for small businesses on a local, state and national level to highlight community needs.
The Allen Fairview Chamber prides itself in being known for its community education with luncheons and breakfast meetings highlighting relevant information for business owners and featuring representatives that can help with personal or professional skills development.
“People do business with people they know, like and trust,” Mayer said. “They get to know, like and trust or not trust people they see on a regular basis.”
The chamber also refers its members when consumers come through Allen searching for a certain product or service.
“A lot of our businesses rely on word-of-mouth recommendation,” Mayer. “How many times do you go on Facebook and see someone asking for a good car repair? We will go on there and recommend places that are chamber members because they have pretty much been vetted.”
On Aug. 25, the Chamber will hold a celebratory After Hours from 4-7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn to recognize its 40 years supporting the Allen community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.