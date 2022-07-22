From two balloon concerts in 1997 and 1998 — in which a hat was passed around the audience and the money collected paid to the musicians on stage — to performing live productions of the Nutcracker with the Allen Civic Ballet, the Allen Philharmonic Orchestra & Symphony Chorus (Allen Philharmonic) has come a long way since 1998.
“Allen was sort of a blank canvas at the time. I think [the city of Allen] just felt that the arts would be a really important component of that canvas,” Board President Kathy Litinas said. “And having an orchestra was just an even better, more exciting (...) component to be able to do that.”
A 501(c)3, non-profit organization, the Allen Philharmonic is supported by associations such as the Texas Commission on the Arts and National Endowment for the Arts, as well as hometurf organizations and venues like the Allen Arts Alliance and Watters Creek.
The Allen Philharmonic receives an abundance of support. But the musicians in the orchestra itself are first-rate, Litinas said.
“You would be amazed, because a lot of them have earned their doctorate. They themselves are directors of orchestras and bands,” she said. “It's incredible, their particular backgrounds. Others have been professional musicians, have had families, so they have moved to the community, auditioned, and are part of the orchestra.
But amid the sponsorships and grants supporting its musicians, the Allen Philharmonic’s mission to foster an appreciation for music and the arts within the community has remained constant.
“There was a school superintendent who was a member of the founding board, and her wish was that there would be a youth concert performed every year that would be part of the repertoire, or the season that the orchestra would do,” Litinas said. “And we started that in 1998 and have been going strong with it every year.”
In addition to the multiple youth concerts the Allen Philharmonic hosts every year, their seasons have blossomed to include many other events. This past season, one of their spring concerts was “Adventures in Storybook Land.”
“What I was really impressed with was Ryan Ross, our conductor. Two of the pieces that he chose were ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and ‘Wicked.’ And it was really kind of fun to see ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ ‘Over the Rainbow,’ all the ones that we're familiar with,” Litinas said. “But then, sure enough, ‘Wicked’ was based on pieces from ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ To see those two pieces juxtaposed [was] pretty awesome.”
The Allen Philharmonic also did two Concerts for Young Audiences at the Allen Public Library as well as the fall concert, which was inspired by the ALLen Reads project. Before the start of the school year, they played at the Farewell to Summer concert, and in the winter, they organized Allen TubaChristmas, which Litinas said is always great fun.
“I think people think that if you're going to go see an orchestra, it's highbrow, it's fancy,” Litinas said, “and so our goal is really to let people just enjoy music live.”
The Allen TubaChristmas, hosted by Watters Creek, does just that. Every year, tuba, sousaphone, euphonium, and baritone horn players congregate on the lawn at Watters Creek to play festive music.
“What's really been inspiring for us is to see how many band directors—like middle school, high school band directors—are actually bringing kids down to participate in TubaChristmas,” Litinas said. “It's $10 to participate. You buy your book, it's the same book. So if you buy your book in the seventh grade, you use the same book. You could be in your 80s.”
Some of the events for the upcoming season are the Back to School Bash on Aug. 7 (formerly Farewell to Summer), the Multicultural Celebration on Sept. 25, and the youth concerts in October and November. In January, the Allen Philharmonic will be working with an Indian dance company in the East Meets West performance to showcase Indian dance and western music. However, the venue for that isn’t confirmed, Litinas said. And as always, there will be festive performances during the holiday season.
“We still seem to fly under the radar. Because people come to our performances, and they're like, ‘Oh, I had no idea. I had no idea Allen had this, I'm so surprised. I didn't know,’” Litinas said. “And so that work will probably never subside. It's always super important to get out there and let people know who we are, what we're doing, just to be seen in action.”
For Litinas, her favorite part of the performance is after the concert, when she’s at the back of the performance venue, thanking people for coming. She said she loves how “genuinely appreciative the guests are of the performance.”
“Whether it's outdoors, or at the library, or, in a performance venue, either at First United Methodist Church, or the PAC (Performing Arts Center) or [Lowery Freshman Center]. The people just seem to come away, really having enjoyed themselves,” she said. “And that's really important, because that's what we're here for, we're here to enrich, to entertain. And for us to do that, and for our guests to enjoy it all — to me, it all comes full circle.
“I think what I'm proudest of is that we are based in our community,” she said. “And Allen, we're quite small. So having a professional orchestra in a city our size is very unusual. It is our goal to do all things to enrich our community.”
Since 2019, the Allen Philharmonic has invited students who have achieved All-Region and All-State status to perform with them at the Fourth Grade Youth Concert. The concert is an opportunity for fourth graders to gain exposure and cultivate interest in classical music through a concert performed at the Allen High School’s Performing Arts Center.
Jeff Turner, Allen ISD’s Fine Arts director, is the guest conductor for the concert, and every concert, he recognizes which elementary school the All-Region or All-State student came from, which always draws cheers from the fourth graders whose school is being said.
“So it's really pretty cool in the sense that it gives the student musician the opportunity to perform on a stage with the professional orchestra, and that [the elementary schoolers] could be sitting there saying, ‘Maybe I could be that person on the stage sometime,’” Litinas said.
Last season, one of the pieces played in the youth concert was “The Remarkable Farkle McBride” by John Lithgow, which follows the musical prodigy Farkle McBride as he tries playing many instruments before he discovers he is happiest as a conductor.
After the concert, Turner received an email from a music teacher who attended the concert with her class. The teacher said they had a student who only had the use of one hand and tended to be reserved with music and instruments. After the concert, however, the student told the teacher how much he loved “The Remarkable Farkle McBride” because McBride conducted music — something the student could do too.
“I was just blown away when I got it,” Litinas said of seeing the email. “It’s just those little things, those little nuances that make what we do pretty special.”
