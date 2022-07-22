phil 1.jpg

Ryan Ross conducts the Allen Philharmonic in the America’s Beauty: A Musical Landscape performance at the Lowery Freshman Center auditorium. This performance featured works from American composers such as John Williams, Curtis Mayfield, TJ Cole, and William Grant-Still.

 

 Courtesy of Julie Sandy/Allen Philharmonic

From two balloon concerts in 1997 and 1998 — in which a hat was passed around the audience and the money collected paid to the musicians on stage — to performing live productions of the Nutcracker with the Allen Civic Ballet, the Allen Philharmonic Orchestra & Symphony Chorus (Allen Philharmonic) has come a long way since 1998.

“Allen was sort of a blank canvas at the time. I think [the city of Allen] just felt that the arts would be a really important component of that canvas,” Board President Kathy Litinas said. “And having an orchestra was just an even better, more exciting (...) component to be able to do that.”

phil2.jpg

 

The cello section of the Allen Philharmonic conducted by Ryan Ross at the ALLen Reads event, hosted by the Allen Public Library. The Americana-themed music was inspired by the book That Book Woman, the children’s selection for ALLen Reads, Fall of 2021.

 
phil 3.jpg

Tuba players perform at TubaChristmas at Watters Creek, conducted by Allen Philharmonic principal tuba Jeff Baker. Baker conducts all of the TubaChristmases in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

 
phil 4.jpg

Allen ISD Band Director Philip Obado conducts the Allen Philharmonic Winds at Watters Creek at the Patriotic Salute event. Obado featured John Williams in the Broadway segment of the performance for Williams’s 90th birthday.

 
