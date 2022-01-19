Donations to animal shelters throughout North Texas poured in on Monday in honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.
When the “Golden Girls” actress and animal welfare activist died on Dec. 31, social media users organized a grassroots social media campaign called the “Betty White Challenge.” Fans of White were challenged to donate money or supplies to animal shelters of their choosing.
“We have such wonderful folks living in our community,” said Deborah Michnick, the animal control supervisor for the Allen Animal Shelter. As of Wednesday, the shelter has raised $525 in monetary donations and items such as pet food, toys and blankets as a result of the Betty White Challenge. “Some donations are still coming in.”
Collin County Animal Services (CCAS) received $10,257 among 240 donors on Monday.
“We are amazed and so very thankful to everyone who participated in #BettyWhiteChallenge and donated to our shelter,” CCAS said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are forever grateful to you and the amazing animal advocate – Betty White! Your generosity will help Collin County Animal Services save many lives.”
