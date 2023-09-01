Allen city hall file photo
The city of Allen is slated to hold its final public hearing for the 2023-24 budget on Sept. 12.

On Aug. 25, the city issued a public notice of a proposed tax increase. The proposed tax rate is $0.420500 per $100 valuation on a property in Allen. This is a lower rate than the voter approval rate of $0.460274, which is the highest rate the city can adopt without holding an election.


