The city of Allen is slated to hold its final public hearing for the 2023-24 budget on Sept. 12.
On Aug. 25, the city issued a public notice of a proposed tax increase. The proposed tax rate is $0.420500 per $100 valuation on a property in Allen. This is a lower rate than the voter approval rate of $0.460274, which is the highest rate the city can adopt without holding an election.
While the proposed rate is lower than the current $0.421200 tax rate, it will generate more revenue for the city.
The no new revenue rate—which would ensure the city made the same amount of money this coming fiscal year compared to last year—is $0.395180 per $100 valuation.
Taxes on the average home are expected to increase from $1,836.31 to $1,924.30, and the total levy on all property taxes is slated to increase from $72.4 million to $80.6 million.
The city expects a total of $128,929,490 in general fund revenue and a total of $128,929,490 in expenditures.
Some of the proposed expenditures include $60,284,514 in public safety, $27,003,992 in culture and recreation funding and $26,416,928 for general government funding, including salaries for its employees.
With the proposed budget, the city aims to complete the library expansion project, open the new Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center, complete construction of Fire Station No. 6, facilitate a strategy and policy discussion regarding Neighborhood Stabilization and Enhancement, support implementation of a downtown development plan, continue to seek development opportunities along State Highway 121 and continue working with new owners of Watters Creek to evaluate redevelopment opportunities.
Residents will have a chance to voice their support or opposition to the proposed tax rate or overall budget at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Allen City Hall, located at 305 Century Parkway.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
