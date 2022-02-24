Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...A mix of freezing drizzle and freezing rain. New ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Texas from the Metroplex to the Red River and east along the I-20 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST today. * IMPACTS...A glaze of ice on area roads and bridges will make travel dangerous this morning. Travel impacts are expected to continue through midday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org. &&