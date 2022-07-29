This heat is finally getting to me. I watched a western the other night and could only think about how hot is must have been for them cowboys. Then I flipped over to a History Channel piece on the Crusades. I imagined that a guy in a suit of armor fighting in 1147 would fry like a corn dog walking across the desert. So, I turned off the television and continued my own crusade to save plants that weren’t meant to survive weeks of 100+ temperatures.

Even the most optimistic Texans must admit that it is exceptionally hot this summer. We have survived about 38 days of 100+ days so far and will hopefully not break the record of 71 days set in 2011 or 69 scorching days in 1980. Speaking of 1980, it was a doozie. The local record of 113 degrees was set that summer on June 26. There were also 42 consecutive days of 100+ degree days in 1980. For those who revel in the misery of others, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Texas was 120 degrees in Monahans in 1994.

Cowboys Outdoors.jpg
AC Movie Theater.jpg

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

