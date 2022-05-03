There are headline events we have all experienced that leave a mark on our lives. The high school prom is not one of them.
For more than 1,000 Allen High School seniors, the senior prom at Southfork Ranch last month was hopefully a memorable evening and another check box on the road to graduation.
Senior proms are a big deal - for at least a month. A month later, graduation takes top billing and the prom dresses head to the back of the closet.
I can’t make light of proms because they were a big deal for me as well. Our boys only parochial high school rarely hosted mixed social events, so I willingly volunteered for the Essex Catholic Junior Prom Committee in 1973.
Under the watchful eye of Brother Lapa, crepe paper selections were made, centerpieces were planned, and most importantly, a theme was chosen. The Moody Blues hit “Nights In White Satin” would set the mood for this gala event, which was held in the high school ballroom (yes the ballroom).
I invited Eva Marie, a childhood friend. I bought some dress bell bottoms at the mall and secured transportation. Unfortunately, I was a full six months short of New Jersey’s 17-year-old driving age so my father graciously drove us. We awkwardly sat in the back seat with plenty of space in between. That set the tone for the evening as we awkwardly danced under the crepe paper canopy. We are still friends, but that magical night rarely comes up in conversation.
One month later, I attended the St. Vincent’s Academy junior prom with a blind date. As a favor to a friend, I accompanied her friend Mary and sat in the backseat of my friend Bill’s car with plenty of space in between. It wasn’t a romantic evening - it was just a fancy high school dance very closely supervised by nuns.
A steady girlfriend, Patrice, and a driver’s license made senior prom much more entertaining. Unlike recent events, proms in “the old days” always included dinner, live music and dancing. Other than a tux rental and a corsage, the price was fixed. I believe my 1974 prom was $40 per couple. A fancy dinner, limo, tux, prom ticket and after-prom event might set a high schooler back more than $500.
A group of us had a great time and then aimlessly drove my father’s car all night long. We finished off with a trip to one of New Jersey’s famous all-night diners in our prom attire. Unfortunately, the joy of an all-night prom was spoiled by my father who was waiting to drive to work. Remember the days of one car families and no cell phones?
It was fun. We got dressed up, had a fancy dinner and stayed out all night just like adults. The only lasting memory from that long evening are the photos we had taken.
Four weeks later, we were caught up in summer jobs, packing for college and looking ahead. Prom was already reduced to a few photos. Now, 48 years later, Patrice and I are still friends but I admit the topic of our prom doesn’t come up often, except for the tuxes. What were we thinking?
Send your prom memories to flipsidecolumn@gmail.com.
