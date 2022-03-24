This time will be different. I’m a grown-up and I know how to follow directions.
With that in mind, I have decided to tackle one of my childhood demons – the 1:25 scale plastic car model. After all, how hard can it be to finish building a level 2 plastic car model? The answer depends on how you would define the word “finish.”
I built a fleet of car models in my life. It was a boredom buster for my friends and me in the days before video games. We would ride bikes to the five and 10 (cent) store and pick out a cool model along with a few jars of Testors paint and a new tube of glue. With the hopefulness of a Cowboys fan in August, we’d race home, stack a few Beatles LPs on the turntable and crack open the box of wonder.
Whether we were building a Model A Roadster or a hot rod Cadillac Hearse (seriously), the modeling process for 11-year-olds was the same: ignore the directions and start painting stuff. The results were predictable but satisfactory for an 11-year-old who had lost interest about halfway through the project.
Five and dime stores no longer exist. Neither do $3 plastic car models. Model prices now range from $25-$40. Surprisingly, many of the actual models have not changed at all. Model kit companies like AMT, Monogram and MPC have been bought and sold since the 1960’s but the actual molds and packaging have survived. The model I chose to rebuild my confidence, a 1960 Ford Starliner, was probably designed and molded sixty years ago.
I say that I never finished a model because every time I assembled one, I was left with a pile of spare parts. There was a usually a water pump and a rocker arm, a few shock absorbers and a radiator hose left over. That stuff was hidden anyway, right?
The most dangerous but most satisfying part of the project was painting the car body. Years of bad paint jobs have finally convinced me to follow paint instructions this time. I watched a YouTube video and followed the advice of “professional modelers.” Did you know you are supposed to wait for one coat to dry before applying the second coat?
Glue was the biggest hurdle for me. No matter how careful I was, there was always a smudge of glue somewhere on the “glass” windshield. I recently watched an enlightening YouTube video on that as well. This time it will be different!
Models weren’t much fun once they were completedbut I never had the heart to throw them in the garbage. Years later when we were married, I wisely recognized that my childhood car models would not be part of the new home decorations. I stacked them in a big pile and photographed them before sending them to the junkyard for good. They all had one thing in common – a chubby fingerprint on the front or back windshield and a lousy paint job.
This time I will build a model with all of the parts and no chubby fingerprints – probably. I will keep you posted.
Send comments about your car model experiences to flipsidecolumn@gmail.com.
