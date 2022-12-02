Allen community members can begin enjoying the center of what is to be the Farm development in Allen.
The HUB, an entertainment venue featuring a variety of restaurants and events, is open.
“It’s been years in the making to get the HUB in Allen,” Hub Marketing Director Greg Johnson said. “We’ve been working with the city to bring the HUB to Allen.”
Since it started in Florida in 2015, HUB founder Brad Zeitlin has worked toward bringing the concept to Texas.
“There are a lot of things to like about Allen,” Johnson said. “Probably the biggest thing to like about Allen is that Allen likes the HUB. The city was instrumental in bringing the HUB to Allen. It would not have happened without that partnership. That was a big factor. It was a mutual perfect opportunity with the Farm development, which we are the hub of both in concept and in name.”
Johnson said that the HUB aims to be an oasis of quality time for friends, families, couples and more.
“We say two things about ourselves: we bring ridiculously good food and a festival every single day,” Johnson said. “We’re excited to bring our brand of good, unique fun to Allen. We create a space where families can get together that’s safe for everyone, that a couple can enjoy on date night and bring something that people can enjoy every night from a movie night to a concert, a petting zoo, goat yoga and our signature event, a DJ dance party. We’re excited to bring things that are unique the people in North Texas may not have seen before.”
The HUB plans to expand throughout December as more restaurant concepts open in the venue.
“The HUB you see today will not be the HUB you see tomorrow,” Johnson said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
