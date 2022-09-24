Want to learn more about what's happening in Allen, from the education, city, and business perspective? Purchase your tickets now for the annual State of Allen luncheon scheduled for Nov. 2 at the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel and Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now at www.stateofallen.com.
Allen sees second fatal crash in seven-day span
A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
Commuters experienced delays in all directions for the remainder of the day.
The Allen Police Department announced that one person died as a result of the crash. The department is asking the community for cooperation while investigating the scene.
Anyone who witnessed this crash or has any information regarding it is asked to contact the Allen Police Department Traffic Unit at 214.509.4288.
On sept. 14 at 11:34 a.m. officers were called to a major crash in the 700 block of southbound US-75. When they arrived, officers found a tractor trailer suspended on the right safety barrier. Outside the tractor trailer, they located the male driver who had died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
According to the police, the tractor trailer was southbound on US-75 (Central Expressway) and collided with another vehicle. After the collision, the tractor trailer drove over the right safety barrier, slid to a stop, and came to rest suspended from the overpass at West Bethany Drive.
Disaster loans offered
Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Allen businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 22 - 25 from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties in Texas.
The deadline to apply for property damage is Nov. 14, 2022. The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 14, 2023. Applications can be found at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/
