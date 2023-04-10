TCEQ.jpg

In late March, Mione was announced as the winner for the Texas Environmental Excellence Awards.

 Winston Henvey

Since October 2008, Bob Mione has been on a mission to restore some of Allen’s Blackland Prairie.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

