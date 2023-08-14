Timmy Vessakosol is a fifth-generation Texan born in Gladewater but raised in Humble, Texas. However, he is a first-generation American on his dad’s side, as his dad immigrated from Thailand and he became a naturalized citizen in 1962. Vessakosol played many different sports growing up and even coached university baseball at Sul Ross State University. He also scouted with a couple of professional baseball clubs. In his spare time, Vessakosol loves to travel when the opportunity comes up and enjoys all types of food.
How did you get involved with Allen Parks and Recreation?
A friend worked with the Allen P&R and told me about a position opening at JFRC, I very fortunate they selected me. The Allen P&R position was similar, but better, to a position I was currently holding with the YMCA. Fourteen years later I have not looked back and have enjoyed my time with the city.
What are you most looking forward to with the new recreation center?
This is a hard question as I am looking forward to everything. But I love seeing the community’s involvement and putting the city’s best foot forward for them. We will have an indoor track, indoor playground structure, many fitness classes that are included with membership, two gym areas one with eight basketball/volleyball courts the other with two courts plus a turf batting cage, many different pickleball courts, the weight room/cardio area will have the best equipment and spacious, and an office area as the staff now are housing out of two conference rooms until we are able to move in.
What's most rewarding about your role?
There are so many things about my role that are rewarding, but one of the best is mentoring new and young staff/interns and the other is promoting a fantastic product (Recreation) to everyone.
What challenges do you face?
The department has entrusted me with a new center with lot of bells and whistles, so not being to spoiled or braggadocious, it will be a challenged to keep that in check. Also, we will always be in search for the best of the best fitness and recreation instructors and employees. We have a great group of employees currently and they are ready to take on their new responsibilities with zest.
How long have you lived in the area?
I started with the city in 2009 and moved into the area shortly afterwards.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
I have so many as I have a great family that allowed me to have such great memories. It has to be visiting my grandparents, aunts and uncles and of course my cousins as I lived in a different city from all of them. Christmas was a big production at my grandparents’ house in Gladewater. We would venture out to their farm and feed the livestock or fish on their land wishing the day would never end.
What are your hobbies?
This changes every week, but I love going to watch my nieces play water polo and tennis in Rockwall-Heath area. Finding the best tacos in any town I am in, that is a never ending and fun scavenger hunt. Love researching my family tree.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I am a tribal member of the great Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, would fight tooth and nail for any of my family members, even the ones that don’t like or claim me. (Laugh out loud)
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
