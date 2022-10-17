Tori Cantu is a manager at the Armor Coffee House and director for a Collin County LGBTQ support group.
Tell our readers about yourself.
I grew up around here and have always been from Allen. I went to college to Kansas for a little bit and came back. I grew up more in Lovejoy area. I like to fish and hang out with friends, go to movies and shop. I also like to try out different coffee shops as well.
How long have you been with Armor Coffee?
I've been here for about a year and a half now.
How did you begin working here?
My best friend worked here, and I was a part-time youth minister at that time. Because I was here half the time doing work, I eventually got hired on.
What's been most rewarding since joining?
I love the people I work with and all the different personalities, as well as talking with customers.
How long have you lived in the area?
I moved here when I was three, so probably around 20 years now.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
Probably playing soccer. We used to play by Reed Elementary, and they'd cone up all the little fields.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
I like to fish and hang out. I'm also a director for a LGBTQ support group called the Collin County Alphabet Mafia. I teamed up with a local Methodist church to run that group.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what's one thing you could not live without?
Probably coffee.
What's one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I can get stressed out. All jobs have their days, and sometimes you have to keep rolling with it.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
