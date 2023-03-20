denton county3.jpg

After graduating from high school in The Colony, Justin Delacruz became an Allen Police Officer. Since then, he has become chief executive officer of Patrol Stories, a program designed to encourage positive police interactions by bringing a highly engaged program to elementary school kids. The program includes Officer Maxwell, a character he designed as a "positive symbol of all law enforcement, symbolizing trust, hope, friendship and respect." 

Delacruz is also a public speaker, motivational speaker, children's book author and business owner.  

