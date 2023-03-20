After graduating from high school in The Colony, Justin Delacruz became an Allen Police Officer. Since then, he has become chief executive officer of Patrol Stories, a program designed to encourage positive police interactions by bringing a highly engaged program to elementary school kids. The program includes Officer Maxwell, a character he designed as a "positive symbol of all law enforcement, symbolizing trust, hope, friendship and respect."
Delacruz is also a public speaker, motivational speaker, children's book author and business owner.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am Justin Delacruz, the founder and president of the student safety organization Patrol Stories. I have seven years of experience working in both law enforcement and fire safety.
What brought you to the North Texas area?
I was raised in The Colony, where I graduated from high school and began working as a police officer in Collin County.
How did Patrol Stories get started?
Patrol Stories was an idea I had while working as a North Texas police officer. Though there have been safety programs in the past, I felt there was a great opportunity to create a new more relatable experience for our next generation. I wanted to build a program that students across the state could feel excited about and promote a safe and healthy future bringing first responders and citizens together.
What is your mission with Patrol Stories?
Our mission is to foster positive engagement between first responders and the communities we serve. We promote positive policing and public safety education through elaborate high energy student assemblies and programs designed to encourage students to stay safe in both the classroom and their communities.
Patrol Stories is high-energy and highly interactive. What made you want to approach presentations that way?
Students are visual and active learners. We wanted to create a new exiting experience where students truly felt a part of the learning process. These high-energy performances build an inclusive and positive dialogue between the officers and students. Patrol Stories keeps the student’s attention from start to finish and leaves the audience excited to learn more and experience the program again with continued education and future visits.
What are your hopes for the future of Patrol Stories?
Patrol Stories' simple beginnings started with small pre-school visits and has evolved into a statewide elementary school program. We now engage with over 60,000 students each year working with local law enforcement agencies and the Texas Department of Public Safety to build a positive relationship with students. The Patrol Stories program is a $35,000 production which includes interactive animation, audio and visual production, light shows, confetti, theatrical video experiences and live performances. After expanding across DFW, our program is also now educating students in Austin, Waco, San Antonio and Houston. We hope to continue our programs growth to students all across Texas and eventually into the entire country. Every student deserves the opportunity to experience this First Responder program and build a positive relationship with their local heroes.
Your YouTube channel has gained 1.59K subscribers. What are your thoughts on the following you've gathered?
We are encouraged by the growth. Students, parents and school administrators have asked for continued education videos and positive student entertainment after our visits, so we wanted to provide a platform for these materials. Students, families and teachers can now refer to our YouTube channel to continue these discussions about safety and positive entertainment.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I am a strong believer in family, I love spending time with my wife, Selina, and our four dogs, going on our own adventures and creating as many memories as possible.
What is a normal day like for you?
I like to start my day early with a great workout, staying active and getting my body energized for the day. Once at our office, we pre-plan our daily agenda from scheduled meetings with donors and sponsors, filming YouTube content and social media interactions, and then leave for our daily live school performances. We also work with local agencies to host community events and family engagement with first responders.
If you had to pick a walk-up song, what would it be?
Our drug free awareness song, “JUST SAY NO.”
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I prefer early mornings. “The early bird gets the worm” and allows you to get the absolute most out of every day.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I hope to be remembered as an ordinary person that accomplished extraordinary things to help people and the law enforcement profession. I was an officer that wanted to truly make a difference, and followed through with an idea never giving up. I hope to encourage others to follow their dreams and provide an example that no matter who you are, or where you come from you have an opportunity to do great things and truly matter.
