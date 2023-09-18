Joe Vanek serves on the Foundation For Allen Schools Board of Directors. As a board member, he reviews scholarship applications and teacher grant proposals, while assisting foundation staff with various fundraising events, including North Texas Giving Day, the foundation’s annual “Party with a Purpose” gala and the Eagle Run in the spring.
Tell our readers about yourself.
I have been a board member for the Foundation For Allen Schools since the fall of 2021 and serve as the VP for Development. My family has lived in Allen for 15 years and all three of my children attended Allen schools. Two graduated from Allen High School and my youngest is a sophomore there this year. My wife, Michelle, works at the Anderson Early Childhood School and previously worked at Cheatham Elementary. I enjoy volunteering with causes that are important to me and my family. I have also been involved with a local Boy Scout troop for many years and am a volunteer with the Allen Escadrille (high school band). I work for Travelers Insurance and have worked in the insurance industry for 30 years.
How did you get involved with the Allen Foundation for Schools?
I learned about the Foundation For Allen Schools — specifically the scholarship program — from district communications several years ago when my oldest child was a senior at Allen High School. But it wasn’t until later when I was talking with friends who were involved that I got more interested and wanted to be a part of the organization. I began supporting it by volunteering for the annual Eagle Run and making a donation. Ultimately, I applied for a board position. I’m now in my third year as a board member and my second year as an officer.
What is your role and what does it entail?
As a board member, beyond the typical board governance role, I get to be involved in reviewing scholarship applications and teacher grant proposals. I also assist the Foundation staff with the various fundraising events including North Texas Giving Day, our annual “Party with a Purpose” gala, and the Eagle Run in the spring. Beyond that, I am happy to serve as an officer focusing on program development which allows me to provide input into the various programs and events.
What’s most rewarding about your role?
Beyond having fun with my fellow board members, volunteers, and the staff, I interact with the graduating seniors during the scholarship interview process which culminates in the awards banquet each April. Promoting the mission of the Foundation by helping young people in our community achieve their educational goals and future ambitions is the most rewarding part of being involved with the Foundation.
What challenges do you face?
Obviously, our ability to provide funds for student scholarships and teacher grants is dependent on contributions from donors and local businesses in the form of donations and sponsorships. We are very fortunate to be blessed by such a generous community which continues to support the foundation. We are always looking for others who would like to join our efforts through financial support, volunteering or both.
How long have you lived in the area?
I am originally from the Houston area. My family and I relocated to Allen in 2008.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
Camping trips each fall with my family.
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy cooking, fishing, and spending time with my family.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
