LITTLE ELM – Game by game, Little Elm head girls basketball coach Ken Tutt has stressed to his Lady Lobos about the need to have balanced scoring. Senior and UNLV pledge Amarachi Kimpson has led Little Elm in scoring in each of her four seasons. She is leading the way this season with 19 points per game.
Kimpson was at it again Friday night. She overcame a slow start to finish with 20 points. But what pleased Tutt the most in Little Elm’s 81-65 win over Class 6A’s No. 15 Allen on Friday was how much offensive support Kimpson received. Sophomore guard Raniyah Hunt tallied a team-high 22 points with six 3-pointers, while sophomore Shiloh Kimpson poured in 17 and junior guard Madison Martin chipped in 12 points.
“We can’t rely on one player to lead us each and every game,” Tutt said. “We’ve been working hard trying to get opportunities for other people to score. We want to be more balanced. We got that tonight.”
Hunt’s efforts helped Little Elm (20-5 overall, 5-2 District 5-6A) to overcome a 24-point effort by Allen junior Aryn Roberts.
Roberts was a one-woman show at times Friday. On a night when the Lady Eagles’ dynamic duo of seniors Alexis Cortez and Raimi McCrary were held to a combined 13 points, Roberts stepped up. Roberts got hold of numerous rebounds and finished well around the basket. She scored two of her game-high 24 points on a put-back with 4:01 remaining in the first half to cut Little Elm’s lead to 22-21.
“She was an absolute animal tonight and made her free throws,” Allen head coach Stephanie Shaw said of Roberts. “She had a rough night the night before. Mentally, she was locked in. You could tell from the start.”
But for as much heavy lifting as Roberts did for Allen (21-6, 5-2) on Friday, Shaw saw the Lady Lobos start to distance themselves from her Lady Eagles in the last three minutes in the first half. Shaw pointed to two reasons: Little Elm’s ability to make 3-pointers and also create shots off the bounce. The Lady Lobos made seven 3-pointers on the night, six by Hunt.
Sophomore Shiloh Kimpson, who helped to carry the scoring load in the first half with 10 points, polished off a 9-2 run to end the first half for the Lady Lobos with a jumper off the glass as time expired. Her field goal increased Little Elm’s lead to 33-25.
“My mindset in this game was to push harder because we hadn’t been playing well,” Shiloh Kimpson said. “My mindset was to shoot first even if I don’t score. Two hours before the game, I was shooting. So, that made it easier for me.”
In the locker room at halftime, Shiloh Kimpson said the message from Tutt to his players was to “deny everything and don’t let up and keep attacking.”
Little Elm continued to attack.
Hunt was the catalyst. Tutt said that Hunt brings a different element to the Lady Lobos, mainly her 3-point shooting. Hunt was definitely feeling it from long range. Amarachi Kimpson found Hunt open in the left corner with two minutes remaining in the third. Hunt buried her fourth 3-pointer of the frame to give Little Elm a commanding 54-34 lead.
“These past couple of games, I’ve been really off,” Hunt said. “I wasn’t expecting to come out and shoot good today. It just happened. I made my first shot, and I told myself that today is going to be a great shooting day.”
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.