Little Elm sophomore Shiloh Kimpson draws a foul as she drives to the basket during Friday’s 81-65 win over Allen. She finished with 17 points.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

LITTLE ELM – Game by game, Little Elm head girls basketball coach Ken Tutt has stressed to his Lady Lobos about the need to have balanced scoring. Senior and UNLV pledge Amarachi Kimpson has led Little Elm in scoring in each of her four seasons. She is leading the way this season with 19 points per game.

Kimpson was at it again Friday night. She overcame a slow start to finish with 20 points. But what pleased Tutt the most in Little Elm’s 81-65 win over Class 6A’s No. 15 Allen on Friday was how much offensive support Kimpson received. Sophomore guard Raniyah Hunt tallied a team-high 22 points with six 3-pointers, while sophomore Shiloh Kimpson poured in 17 and junior guard Madison Martin chipped in 12 points.

