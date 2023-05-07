As of Sunday morning, the City of Allen Police Department provided an update on the health status of the victims who were hospitalized as a result of Saturday's shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets.
Eight victims as well as the suspected shooter were killed in the shooting, which took place at 3:36 p.m. Saturday near the H&M store at the Allen Premium Outlets.
As of Sunday morning, the Allen Police Department reports that Medical City McKinney was treating four patients involved in the shooting, one individual is in fair condition and three are in critical condition. One patient was transferred to Medical City Plano, APD reports, a Level 1 trauma center, and is listed in fair condition.
Allen Police Department is coordinating with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Allen Premium Outlets on a plan to reunite individuals with any vehicles left at the scene. Updates on this effort will be posted later Sunday afternoon/evening at www.allenpolice.org, and on official social media accounts.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is now handling the investigation.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications.
