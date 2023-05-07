Screen Shot 2023-05-07 at 1.50.23 PM.png

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey

As of Sunday morning, the City of Allen Police Department provided an update on the health status of the victims who were hospitalized as a result of Saturday's shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Eight victims as well as the suspected shooter were killed in the shooting, which took place at 3:36 p.m. Saturday near the H&M store at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

