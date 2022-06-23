The city of Allen’s flagship Fourth of July celebration event Market Street Allen USA is this Saturday at Celebration Park.
In anticipation of the event, we conducted a brief Q&A with Tony Hill, the city of Allen’s Resource Development Manager and the coordinator of the festival.
The event will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Celebration Park, and the concert will be headlined by Professor D, a Dallas-based cover band with horn and rhythm sections that stylistically gravitates towards soul, R&B, funk, disco and pop. The Dallas lineup of The Spazmatics, an '80s new wave chain band, opens.
Between these sets, the National Anthem will be sung by Dallas Sidekicks dancer Gabi Mantecon, and a military salute will be conducted by the United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team.
A fireworks finale will follow Professor D's set at 9:30 p.m. and bookend the night's Independence Day festivities.
Here's a quick preview with Tony Hill, coordinator of the festival:
What is your role with the city, and what role do you play with Allen USA?
I’m the Resource Development Manager for the city of Allen, so I oversee all of our special events and all of our partnerships with the city of Allen, especially as it pertains to recreation.
This has been described as one of the largest green events in Texas. Can you elaborate?
Yeah, well this is one thing that we certainly emphasize. We try to use all the stuff that be recycled. We go the extra mile, and our citizens have reciprocated by taking advantage of the recycling bins that we have. And again, our partners, our food vendors, et cetera have also followed that lead.
This is the second Allen USA event since the pandemic. Is there anything in particular about this year you’re excited about?
One thing we’re doing is we’re going to have an awesome military salute at the event, which we haven’t had before. And this one will have the United States Air Force drill team coming out to participate in our event. They’re generally at really prestigious events, i.e. presidential/dignitary [ceremonies] – they don’t really attend public events, so we’ve got the luxury of having them this year, so I’m pretty excited about that.
We’ve got two outstanding bands. We’ve kind of reduced the amount of activities that we have, but it does increase the opportunity for families to spend some good family time together and enjoying what we have. We’ll have 24-25 food booths out there, and we’ll also have Marvel characters out there. We’ll have Black Panther, Spiderman, Thor and Captain America on site, and they’ll be there from 7-9 p.m. taking photos.
How many people do you anticipate will show up?
Well, if it’s anything like last year, I think we’ll be in the range of about 60,000-70,000 people.
