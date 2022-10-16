From offices to parks to entertainment, Allen’s 121 corridor is slated to be a hotspot for Collin County.
At a triad meeting between the city of Allen, Allen ISD and the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce last week, Dan Bowman, CEO of the Allen Economic Development Corporation, highlighted some of the major developments coming to Highway 121.
Beginning at Custer Road, Trammel Crow has proposed a development that would include office campuses to match the current demand for smaller, more flexible spaces. Additionally, a development with retail, including a grocery store anchor, is slated to come in with a store that has been, “well sought after and in several recent news articles,” Bowman said.
In addition to the commercial and office developments, the corridor is slated to have some patio and town homes in the zoning project.
At Exchange, Allen is slated to construct the Gateway, a development that will house multiple offices, retail, a hotel, park land and the Katy Trail Ice House.
“The main focus of 121 is quality of life amenities,” Bowman said. “The cities that are succeeding or will succeed in the future are the ones that are creating a sense of place for people to gather. That’s important to residents and businesses.”
Cope Equities will also place their “Cope Tower” in Gateway with 12 floors total, nine serving as office space and the remaining three serving as condos.
“One unique thing we have at Gateway is to create a place for people to bike or jog along our trails and come to a destination location,” Bowman said.
Bowman said that few cities embrace a green space the way Allen plans to. He told the city, Allen ISD and the chamber that he did not want the corridor to turn into a concrete jungle like Legacy West.
The offices slated to go in are “offices of the future” to Bowen, offering upscaled workspaces as well as nearby entertainment, restaurant and retail, as well as park land for workers to enjoy.
The Farm, considered the “best mixed use development” by the Dallas Business Journal, will offer several commercial opportunities as well as an enclosed green space, a putting green, stage and Jumbotron that will be open to the community free of charge, Bowman said. He told Allen ISD representatives that the Farm would be a great venue for the district to use for key events.
Phase one of the project will begin at Chelsea Boulevard, where a manufacturing development, a central park, retail, offices and a hotel are slated to be built, Bowman said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
