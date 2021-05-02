Allen City Council’s Place 5 seat has remained vacant ever since former incumbent Gary Caplinger’s resignation following his arrest stemming from charges related to possession of child pornography. While a slate of candidates were looking to fill this vacancy with great haste, the seat will remain vacant for a bit longer as Place 5 is one of two city council races escalating to a runoff.
While Place 5 frontrunner Dave Shafer has a 7.17% advantage over primary competitor Philip Brewer, none of the four candidates contending for the seat have been able to exceed the 50% threshold required to secure a victory.
Place 3 will also be the subject of a runoff election, as incumbent Lauren Doherty is in the midst of a tight race with challenger Dave Cornette, who is only trailing her by less than 1%. Given that three other candidates were running for the council seat, and that Doherty garnered 41.74% of the vote, the race for the majority vote remains intensely competitive.
On the other hand, voters elected Daren Meis as the successor to Place 1’s lame duck Councilman Kurt Kizer. Meis was the only clear victor in the Allen City Council races, as he achieved 50.65% of the vote despite running against five challengers. The second most popular of these, Dwight Burns, trailed behind Meis by 12.46%.
Place 1
Daren Meis (50.65% / 4,675)
Dwight Burns (38.19% / 3,525)
Place 3
Lauren Doherty (41.74% / 3,991)
Dave Cornette (40.98% / 3,918)
Place 5
Dave Shafer (47.81% / 4,365)
Philip Brewer (40.64% / 3,710)
Editor's note: Results are not final until the city of Allen receives the certified vote numbers from Collin County. The results above only reflect those between the candidates with the most votes in respective races. A more detailed audit can be found here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.