75.jpg
Winston Henvey/ Star Local Media

As the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) continues its plan to restripe US 75 to accommodate low-emission vehicles, it also plans to garner public input on the project.

TxDOT will host both an in-person and virtual public hearing for proposed improvements between I-635 and SH-121.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments