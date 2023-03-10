As the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) continues its plan to restripe US 75 to accommodate low-emission vehicles, it also plans to garner public input on the project.
TxDOT will host both an in-person and virtual public hearing for proposed improvements between I-635 and SH-121.
The in-person public hearing is slated from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 16 at the First Baptist Church of Richardson, 1001 N. Central Expressway. The hearing will be an open house format for area commuters to understand what’s being proposed and share their thoughts with TxDOT.
By the end of 2023, TxDOT aims to convert the highway’s underutilized HOV lanes into “technology lanes” for low-emission vehicles and motorcycles. The lanes will be open only to low emission vehicles from 7-9 a.m. and from 4-6 p.m. For the rest of the day, US 75 will have five general purpose lanes.
The proposed project will replace the double white stripes and pylons with broken white stripes to allow for continuous ingress and egress between the technology lanes and general-purpose lanes.
The roadway will impact the cities of Dallas, Richardson, Plano, Allen and Fairview. No additional right of way would be needed for the project, TxDOT said in a press release.
Any environmental documentation or studies, any maps and drawings showing the project location and design, tentative construction schedules, and other information regarding the proposed project are on file and will be available at the in-person hearing. The materials will not be available until the hearing.
