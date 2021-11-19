As the unemployment rate in Texas declined by 0.2% in October, North Texas cities encountered varying changes one month after statewide unemployment reached one of its lowest points since the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to data released on Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), Dallas, Collin and Denton Counties each saw unemployment decline by 0.2%, just like Texas.
"Our labor market numbers continue to signal that Texas has jobs for those looking to take the next step in their career," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel in a Friday press release.
While the cities and counties each reported unemployment rates lower than that of Texas, some cities saw unemployment decrease more incrementally than the counties and state. Others saw unemployment stagnate or increase.
In Collin County, McKinney’s unemployment rate remained at 3.7% between September and October as its civilian labor force gradually increased by less than 1%. Neighboring cities including Plano, Allen and Frisco each saw unemployment decrease by 0.1%.
Municipalities in Denton County reported more fluctuating changes.
While unemployment decreased by the 0.2% state and county average in cities such as Carrollton and Lewisville, Little Elm reported the same 3.8% unemployment rate between September and October. Conversely, the unemployment rates of Flower Mound and The Colony increased by 0.1%.
In Dallas County, Mesquite’s and Coppell’s unemployment drops exceeded the percentage of the statewide and county average, as their unemployment rates each decreased by 0.3%. The city of Dallas saw a 0.2% dip as Rowlett saw one of 0.1%.
