Updated Saturday, May 7 at 10:44 p.m. to reflect full, unofficial results:
With 100% of the precincts reporting, Collin County reported the unofficial election results for Allen's 2022 election. These results will remain unofficial until they are formally canvassed. Until then, the full, unofficial results are as follows:
Allen City Council Place 4
Chris Schulmeister – 5,344 (75%)
Nathan Polsky – 1,806 (25%)
Allen City Council Place 6
Ben Trahan – 4,090 (54%)
Srini Raghavan – 3,452 (46%)
Allen ISD Place 2
Sam Abiog – 3,108 (42%)
Christina Cabral – 2,224 (30%)
Bill Parker – 2,074 (28%)
Allen ISD Place 4
Amy Gnadt – 4,401 (63%)
Joe Boylan – 2,610 (37%)
Allen ISD Place 5
Elle Holland – 3,023 (41%)
Kelley Rowley – 2,290 (31%)
Snober Lakhani – 2,039 (28%)
Original story at 8:45 p.m. below:
Early election numbers are in for Allen's 2022 election.
According to the Collin County Elections Office, Allen City Council Place 4 incumbent Chris Schulmeister is an early favorite against challenger Nathan Polsky by a roughly 3-1 margin.
In Place 6, Ben Trahan has so far scored a majority vote over challenger Srini Raghavan.
Meanwhile, Allen ISD President Amy Gnadt (of the district's Place 4 seat) appears to be the favorite of this election, as she scored 65% of the vote against contender Joe Boylan.
The race for Allen ISD's Place 2 has Sam Abiog, with 44% of the vote, leading Bill Parker and Christina Cabral while Place 5 has Elle Holland, with 42% of the vote ahead of incumbent Kelley Rowley and Snober Lakhani.
Early results are as follows:
Allen City Council Place 4
Chris Schulmeister - 3,459 (75%)
Nathan Polsky - 1,177 (25%)
Allen City Council Place 6
Ben Trahan - 2,625 (54%)
Srini Raghavan - 2,237 (46%)
AISD Place 2
Sam Abiog - 2,081 (44%)
Bill Parker - 1,358 (28%)
Christina Cabral - 1,326 (28%)
AISD Place 4
Amy Gnadt - 2,929 (65%)
Joe Boylan - 1,593 (35%)
AISD Place 5
Elle Holland - 2,010 (42%)
Kelley Rowley - 1,509 (32%)
Snober Lakhani - 1,214 (26%)
This story is developing. Stay tuned to the Allen American for updates.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.