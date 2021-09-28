A disturbance that escalated to a shooting left one woman dead and one man injured in Allen Monday afternoon, police confirmed in a statement.
According to the Allen Police Department, the disturbance took place at a Wendy’s parking lot in the 600 block of West McDermott Drive before 2:30 p.m. Authorities were dispatched to a nearby location on a disturbance call before dispatchers reportedly changed it to a “weapons call” prior to their arrival.
Police say they witnessed a female holding a rifle as they heard gunshots. According to the press release, officers ran toward the location as the armed female began running away.
This, the statement said, “result[ed] in an officer firing at least one shot at her.”
The woman, who police identified as 27-year-old Gloria Marie Strong, died as a result of her injuries.
Officers say they found a man lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. It was later alleged by Allen police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael Anthony Cooper, was also armed and was engaged in “a heated argument” with Strong, of whom he was reportedly an acquaintance.
It is unclear as of Tuesday afternoon what caused the argument, police said.
Cooper was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was in ICU and being treated for his wounds as of Tuesday. As of writing, police have not yet confirmed whether he is in stable condition.
As the incident involved an officer firing his weapon, the Texas Rangers is, per Sgt. Kyle Bradford of the Texas Department of Public Safety, “investigating from the aspect of the officers’ involvement.”
