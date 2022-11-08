This article has been updated as election results were made available.
As Collin County continues to release results for the Nov. 8 election, the numbers are revealing how county residents cast their ballots for key statewide races.
Here's a look at the numbers:
Governor
As of 10:08 p.m. with 42 of 105 vote centers reporting, reports showed that 54.09% of Collin County votes have gone to Gov. Greg Abbott so far, with 161,182 votes for the Republican incumbent. Meanwhile, 44.68% of Collin County votes so far have gone to Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, 0.97% have gone to Libertarian Mark Tippetts and 0.20% have gone to Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios.
Lieutenant Governor
As of 10:08 p.m., with 42 of 105 vote centers reporting, 52.54% of Collin County votes so far have gone to Republican incumbent Dan Patrick. Meanwhile, 45.18% have gone to Democratic challenger Mike Collier and 2.28% have gone to Libertarian Shanna Steele.
Attorney General
As of 10:08 p.m., with 42 of 105 vote centers reporting, 51.69% of Collin County votes so far have gone to Republican incumbent Ken Paxton, with 44.87% of votes going to Democratic challenger Rochelle Mercedes Garza and 3.44% for Libertarian Mark Ash.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
