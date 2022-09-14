police lights.jpg

US-75 Southbound at Bethany Drive will be shut down for the next several hours due to a major crash, the Allen Police Department announced Wednesday.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Northbound traffic is also being effected by on-looker delays.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

