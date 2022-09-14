US-75 Southbound at Bethany Drive will be shut down for the next several hours due to a major crash, the Allen Police Department announced Wednesday.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Northbound traffic is also being effected by on-looker delays.
One driver died as the result of a crash that occurred, according to the department.
At 11:34 a.m. officers were called to a major crash in the 700 block of southbound US-75. When they arrived, officers found a tractor trailer suspended on the right safety barrier. Outside the tractor trailer, they located the male driver who had died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
According to the police, the tractor trailer was southbound on US-75 (Central Expressway) and collided with another vehicle. After the collision, the tractor trailer drove over the right safety barrier, slid to a stop, and came to rest suspended from the overpass at West Bethany Drive.
The name of the victim will not be released, until proper notifications to his family can be made.
The Allen Police Department is asking the community for cooperation while they investigate the crash scene. Anyone who witnessed this crash or has any information regarding it is asked to contact the Allen Police Department at (214) 509-4200.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
